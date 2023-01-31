Technical Ceramics Market to Reach US$11.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Technical Ceramics market size is estimated to reach US$11.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 5.7% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Technical Ceramics market size is estimated to reach US$11.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 5.7% from 2022 to 2027. Technical ceramics are high performance ceramics which are rich in mechanical, thermal, and electrical properties. Such ceramics are made through sintering process by using advance materials like aluminum oxide and zirconia. The hey is used in technical applications ranging from industrial manufacturing, metal processing to biomedical application where bio ceramics is used in making implants & bone fillers. These ceramics are of four major types namely oxide ceramics, non-oxide ceramics, silicate ceramics and perovskites. Technical ceramics being rich in mechanical and thermal properties are majorly used in automotive, electronic, metallurgy and medical sector. Hence, they also find high applicability in power sector where they are used in wind turbine blades. Factors like an increase in level of steel production, growing production of automotive and high sales of electronic equipment like semiconductors are driving technical ceramic market growth. However, the expensive production process of non-oxide ceramics leads to high manufacturing cost, which can limit its production by small scale manufacturers. This can hamper technical ceramics market growth.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Technical Ceramics market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the technical ceramics industry, as the region consists of major economies like China and India which consists of leading end-use industries of technical ceramics such as automotive and electronics.

2. In medical sector, non-oxide ceramics like silicon nitride due to its high mechanical and surface chemicals properties is being used for interbody spinal fusion cages and for total joint arthroplasty.

3. Chemical applications of technical ceramics are found in seals, impellers, and tubes, where they are placed in rotating machinery to prevent any leakage between the shaft and pump casing.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Technical Ceramics Market Segment Analysis – By Ceramic Type : Non-oxide ceramics held a significant share in technical ceramics market in 2021, with a share of over 31%. Non-oxide ceramics demonstrate a high share of covalence bonding which provides them with very good mechanical properties, even when being used at high temperatures. Hence due to such unique properties, non-oxide ceramics like silicon carbide has high applicability in automotive and electronic sector. Rapid development in these sectors on account of growing advancements has increased their productivity.

2. Technical Ceramics Market Segment Analysis – By End Use Industry : Automotive sector held a significant share in technical ceramics market in 2021, with a share of over 19%%. Technical ceramics especially non-oxide ceramics like silicon nitride and silicon carbide finds major application in automotive sector. Silicon nitride is used for making engine components like rocker arm pads, turbochargers, and exhaust gas control valves while silicon carbide is used in semiconductors batteries and heat exchanger in e-vehicles.

3. Technical Ceramics Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific held the largest share in technical ceramics market in 2021 with a share of over 32%. Major economies such as China, India, Japan and South Korea have increased their investments in various industrial sectors like automotive, electronics and metallurgy, which has increased their industrial productivity.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Technical Ceramics industry are:

1. Albemarle Corporation

2. Morgan Advance Material PLC

3. McDanel Advance Ceramic Technologies

4. Saint Gobain

5. KCC Corporation

