The Cost of Professional Upholstery Cleaning

SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- How much does professional upholstery cleaning cost? The answer to this question requires an understanding of upholstery cleaning and its benefits, and the various factors that may affect the cost of upholstery cleaning.Upholstery cleaning can be easily ignored as an unnecessary chore. Professional upholstery cleaning, however, is the best way to ensure that any type of furniture looks great, and is free of dust, dirt, grease, and various other debris. Continue reading to learn more about professional upholstery cleaning.What is Professional Upholstery Cleaning?Professional upholstery cleaning is a cleaning process that involves cleaning the upholstery fabrics of various pieces of furniture. There are many techniques that can be utilized, so be sure to check the furniture tag prior to performing any research. Most of these tags will have a code indicating the appropriate cleaning technique. For example, some more delicate fabrics will have a code indicating "dry cleaning only."The most common type of upholstery cleaning is steam cleaning or hot water extraction . This type of upholstery cleaning can help to remove dirt, dust, debris, stains, odors, and other various spots or spills. Spot cleaning is great for dealing with spills as they happen, but professional upholstery cleaning solutions are designed to clean and sanitize the entire piece. Utilizing hot steam to bloom the fibers, and high-pressure suction to extract the refuse, professional upholstery cleaning provides the right results. Investing in professional cleaning is recommended every 9 to 12 months to help extend the life of the furniture.Additionally, upholstery cleaning, along with various other steam cleaner services, has been shown to improve indoor air quality. When the dust settles, it always settles onto surfaces like couches, chairs, and carpets. Steam cleaning helps to remove these allergens from the home similar to an air purifier.Factors Affecting the Cost of Professional Upholstery CleaningNow that there is a basic understanding of what upholstery cleaning is, the next step would be to discuss the factors involved in determining the upholstery cleaning price. The cost of professional upholstery cleaning can vary depending on a number of factors, which will be discussed below. Note this is not a completely comprehensive list. New advancements are happening every day, but for the most part, professional cleaners will follow pricing guidelines similar to this.First and foremost, consider the piece of furniture to be cleaned. Office chairs will be priced differently than a sectional couch, for example. It might be easier to understand how pricing is determined from an example. Consider an 8-foot couch, with connected cushions, several pillows, and metal studs lining the seams of the couch.The size of the couch and the amount of fabric are both important factors to consider. If the arms and legs are wooden, the price may decrease slightly. The metal studs also need to be taken into consideration as each stud must be dried by hand once the cleaning is done to avoid rusting. Some companies offer pricing that includes all pillows and cushions, but others might not, so it's important to clarify this. Additionally, expect to pay different prices based on the color of the fabric.One more factor to consider is the type of fabric that needs cleaning. Crushed velvet, for example, requires special attention after the cleaning that most other fabrics don't need. Leather is treated differently from any other type of fabric, and requires an entirely different set of products. That said, cotton, microfiber, and linen, the most common types of upholstery fabric, can all be cleaned with steam.Of course, there are also other circumstances when it comes to furniture. Anything requiring additional treatment will factor into the total price. Spots or stains, marks from pets rubbing against the couch, or other types of pet stains, must all be considered. The professional will notice these things once the cleaning begins, and they may need to adjust the price accordingly. Always be transparent with the technician to ensure the right treatments and products are being used.ConclusionProfessional upholstery cleaners have both the proper equipment and cleaning methods to help maintain the look and health of all types of upholstered furniture. From removing pet stains to sanitizing the fabric, upholstery cleaning is an essential service. Understanding the driving factors behind the cost of upholstery cleaning will help to make the best decision for each situation. Finding a professional upholstery cleaning service you feel you can trust is the first step, the cost is secondary. Consider JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care for your next professional upholstery cleaning service.

