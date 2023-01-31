High Temperature Sealants Market to Reach US$4.7 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

High Temperature Sealants Market size is projected to reach US$4.7 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The High Temperature Sealants Market size is projected to reach US$4.7 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. High temperature sealants are extensively used where high temperature seal or adhesive bond is required. They provide superior adhesion to several surfaces and resistance to thermal shock. The major applications of these sealants encompasss sealing of fireplaces, stoves, chimney, heat chambers, boilers and thermostat oven. Further, these are used for fire protection, sealing for glass in domestic oven and installation of ceramic flue liners. The materials used for the production of High Temperature Sealants comprises of bitumen, silicate, epoxy resin and silica gel including many others. These are majorly used for sealing, impregnating and waterproofing in any high temperature applications.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/High-Temperature-Sealants-Market-Research-500387

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the High Temperature Sealants market highlights the following areas -

1. The notable growth in industries such as electrical and electronics, construction and automotive is driving the growth of High Temperature Sealants Market.

2. Silicone High Temperature Sealants plays an important role in several applications such as refractories, industrial wire and cable and industrial furnaces which is expected to provide significant growth opportunity to increase High Temperature Sealants Market size in coming years.

3. Increase in residential, commercia and industrial construction projects are expected to provide substantial growth opportunities for the industry players in near future in High Temperature Sealants industry.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500387

Segmental Analysis:

1. High Temperature Sealants Market Segment Analysis – By Resin Type : The silicone segment held the largest High Temperature Sealants Market share in 2021, with a share of over 62%. High temperature sealants are manufactured using organic and inorganic formulations. The materials used for the production of High Temperature Sealants comprises of bitumen, silicate, epoxy resin and silica gel including many others. These are widely utilized in several applications such as cartridge heaters, seal ceramics, thermocouples and end seals.

2. High Temperature Sealants Market Segment Analysis – By End Use Industry : The construction segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period in the High Temperature Sealants Market. High temperature sealants are employed in range of end use industries such as construction, electrical and electronics, automotive and petrochemical including many others. High temperature sealants provide adhesion to glass, ceramics, plastics and metal surfaces.

3. High Temperature Sealants Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific held the largest High Temperature Sealants Market share in 2021, with a share of 36%. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in industrialization in this region. The major growth in construction, electrical and electronics, automotive and petrochemical industries is further boosting the market growth.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the High Temperature Sealants industry are:

1. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

2. Wacker Chemie AG

3. 3M

4. Sika AG

5. Bostik SA (Arkema)

Click on the following link to buy the High Temperature Sealants Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500387

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Construction Sealants Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16561/construction-sealants-market.html

B. Elastic Bonding Adhesive & Sealant Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16566/elastic-bonding-adhesive-sealant-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062