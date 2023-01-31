Waterproof Tapes Market to Reach US$13.4 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Waterproof Tapes Market size is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$13.4 billion by 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Waterproof Tapes Market size is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$13.4 billion by 2027. Waterproof tapes are available in various materials which include acrylic, silicone, butyl, plastic such as polyethylene and more. They are used for a wide range of industries that include building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, packaging and other industries. In 2020, the COVID-19 lockdown had significantly reduced construction activities as a result of the country-wise shutdown of manufacturing sites, shortage of labor and the decline of the supply and demand chain all across the world, which temporarily halted construction projects. This, in turn, affected the waterproof tapes industry since they are primarily used at construction sites to protect the buildings against water by covering gaps in ceilings, walls, flooring and other similar applications, thus, affecting the waterproof tapes market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Waterproof Tapes market highlights the following areas -

1. The silicone material held the largest share in the Waterproof Tapes Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics and excellent water resistant properties made it stand out in comparison to other materials in the market.

2. Building & construction industry held a significant share in the Waterproof Tapes Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the construction sectors across the world. Waterproof tapes are primarily applied in application areas such as joints, doors, windows and floors, where water and air can enter the buildings and help in creating a complete waterproofing system in a building.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Waterproof Tapes Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for waterproof tapes from construction sectors in the region.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Waterproof Tapes Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Waterproof Tapes Market Segment Analysis – By Material : The silicone material held the largest Waterproof Tapes Market share of over 25% in 2021, owing to its increasing demand due to the benefits it offers over other types of materials. For instance, silicone offers excellent elasticity, flexibility and water resistant properties in comparison to acrylic, cloth and other types of materials.

2. Waterproof Tapes Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : The building & construction industry held a significant Waterproof Tapes Market share of over 20% in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the construction sectors across the world. Waterproof tapes composed of acrylic, silicone, butyl and more are commonly used for creating a barrier between the building and the water in order to protect the building against water. They are applied in building envelopes such as windows, doors, roofs and nail holes, to prevent water leakage.

3. Waterproof Tapes Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific held a dominant Waterproof Tapes Market share of over 35% in the year 2021. The consumption of waterproof tapes is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the construction sector. For instance, in 2020, the Ho Chi Minh City Committee in Vietnam announced the commencement of building a high-rise commercial-financial service condominium Tower in Tan Phu District which is due for delivery by the end of 2022.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Waterproof Tapes industry are:

1. Avery Dennison

2. 3M Company

3. Henkel

4. Nitto Denko

5. Scapa Group

