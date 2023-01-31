Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market to Reach US$11.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market size is forecasted to reach US$11.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market size is forecasted to reach US$11.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Adhesive tapes are extensively used in the automotive industry as they provide high-performance bonding solution for several applications such as interior fittings, badges or carpet, wire harnessing and power train including many others. Adhesive tapes are the efficient and cost-effective solution for several traditional methods such as bolting, clips, screws and mechanical fastening. The material used in the manufacturing of these tapes include acrylic, polyurethane and silicone including others. The major backing materials utilized are ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyvinylchloride (PVC) and polypropylene. These tapes offer corrosion prevention in automotive systems that can cause damage to the car body. Adhesive tapes offer benefits such as reduced weight, noise elimination, reduced maintenance and streamlined assembly.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Automotive Adhesive Tapes market highlights the following areas -

1. The notable growth in automotive industry specifically electric vehicles is driving the growth of Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market.

2. Double-sided tape plays an important role in several applications such car door sill trim, wire harnessing, cable mounting, wing flare, headlight washer and roof rail which is expected to provide significant growth opportunity to increase Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market size in coming years.

3. Increase in production and demand for electric vehicles is expected to provide substantial growth opportunities for the industry players in near future in Automotive Adhesive Tapes Industry.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Analysis – By Material : Adhesive tapes are widely used in the automotive industry for acoustic applications such as absorption pads in doors, trunk absorption pads, headline absorbers and window trim. It also provides surface protection and gasket sealing. Acrylic is one of the most commonly used material in adhesive tapes as it has better flexibility and ductility. The backing material used in this adhesive tape are ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyvinylchloride (PVC) and polypropylene. Automotive industry continuously works on changing consumer preferences and thus there is increasing demand for high-performance bonding materials.

2. Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Analysis – By Type : The Double-sided segment held the largest Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market share in 2021, with a share of over 37%. Double-sided automotive adhesive is available in a range of materials such as acrylic, silicone and rubber. Double sided tapes also utilize numerous backing materials such as ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyvinylchloride (PVC) and polypropylene. These tapes are relatively easy to adhere owing to resistance to moisture, solvent, oil and other chemicals. It also holds superior mechanical characteristics.

3. Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia Pacific held the largest Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market share in 2021, with a share of 57%. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in the production of ICE vehicle and electric vehicle in this region. The region consists of major economies such as China, India, Japan and Australia where the level of Automotive output has rapidly increased.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Automotive Adhesive Tapes industry are:

1. 3M

2. Saint-Gobain

3. Tesa SE

4. Nitto Denko Corporation

5. Avery Dennison Corporation

