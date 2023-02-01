Dorian Drake Granted Export Distribution Rights to Dynatex Automotive Specialty Chemicals, division of Soudal

Dynatex has granted Dorian Drake International export distribution rights for its Dynatex brand targeted to professional technicians and do it yourselfers.

With...Dynatex, we are further expanding our automotive chemicals and retails products portfolio...there is a large market potential for high quality US made sealants and adhesives internationally.” — Knut Sauer, Dorian Drake’s Automotive Group Manager

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynatex, an industry-leading manufacturer of Silicone Gasket Makers, Sealants & Adhesives, Threadlockers and other specialty chemicals for automotive applications and part of the international Soudal group, has granted Dorian Drake International Inc. export distribution rights for its Dynatex brand of products targeted to professional technicians and do it yourselfers.

Dorian Drake will act as a sales and marketing arm for Dynatex products in its sales territories, with special focus on building brand recognition and distribution in select Latin American countries.

“Creating synergy with the right partners is important to our international growth strategy moving forward. Dorian Drake’s regionally based field sales force and multicultural customer service will serve as an extension of our organization to find and service the right customers in important parts of Latin America,” said Louis-Alfons Nobels, Dynatex’s Head of International. “Their global market reach and local market presence is a positive development for our customers and we’re very excited in formalizing our partnership with Dorian Drake.”

Commenting on the new arrangement, Knut Sauer, Dorian Drake’s Automotive Group Manager said, “With the addition of Dynatex, we are further expanding our automotive chemicals and retails products portfolio, enabling us to offer a one-stop shop for our extensive network of distributors. We are very excited about this product addition, as there is a large market potential for high quality US made sealants and adhesives internationally.”

About Dynatex Automotive Specialty Chemicals, division of Soudal

Based in Kentucky, USA, Dynatex is an American brand and a subsidiary of the multinational Soudal Group, an expert in chemical construction specialties with a worldwide footprint. Dynatex manufactures and develops high-quality silicone gasket makers, sealants, adhesives, anaerobic threadlockers, greases and lubricants for professional and end users in the automotive, heavy duty, fastening, industrial, manufacturing, and marine industries. Since 1971, the Dynatex brand has been synonymous with offering customer driven products and first-class customer service. Via its highly professional facilities and worldwide network of R&D professionals, Dynatex guarantees quality of current product solutions, while always on the hunt for the next great product idea. To learn more, go to https://dynatex.net.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company (EMC)

Based in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales and marketing, customer service, credit and collections, and traffic and logistics for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive products, foodservice equipment and supplies, hardware and lawn & garden products, industrial and environmental, and medical products. To learn more, go to www.DorianDrake.com.