DATCON and Stewart-Warner Announce Strategic Alliance with Dorian Drake for Export Sales to Mexico and South Africa

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DATCON and Stewart-Warner announce a strategic alliance with Dorian Drake International, Inc. to develop and manage export sales of specialty gauges for off-highway, industrial, and specialty vehicles, and for the heavy duty and automotive aftermarket.

Dorian Drake will manage all aspects of international sales, logistics, and customer service in their coverage region. Dorian Drake’s area of coverage includes Mexico and South Africa.

“We are looking forward to the growth of our business internationally through our partnership with Dorian Drake,” said Gregory Sturm, aftermarket sales manager for DATCON and Stewart-Warner. “They bring the knowledge and expertise in conducting business in key international markets that will assist us in achieving our strategic goals.”

Commenting on the new arrangement, Knut Sauer, Dorian Drake’s Automotive group manager said, “the DATCON and Stewart-Warner brands of gauges, is a great fit with our current brands, products portfolio, and distribution network. Mexico and South Africa are both major markets for us where we believe we can build significant distribution and market share. The team is excited with this addition and look forward to working closely with maximatecc to develop their international sales and distribution.”

About DATCON Gauges and Stewart-Warner Gauges

DATCON Gauges and Stewart-Warner Gauges are part of maximatecc, based in Wisconsin, USA, which designs and manufactures custom instrument clusters under several brand names and under private labeling agreements with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Through a portfolio of standard products and OEM solutions, maximatecc serves leading OEMs in Construction/Ag, Heavy Duty Industrial, Transportation, and Specialty Vehicle markets.

The DATCON brand includes a wide range of gauges, tachometers, speedometers, hourmeters, senders, sensors and more. These products are designed to operate reliably and dependably in applications exposed to high moisture, vibration, and shock and, as a result, they’ve served as the platforms historically for well-known OEMs such as Caterpillar, CNH, Volvo, Harley-Davidson, and Textron. The Stewart-Warner brand offers a deep portfolio of OEM replacement and service parts, as well as instruments and accessories used by the heavy-duty and automotive aftermarket for classic and antique cars. Our depth and breadth of products and applications makes us the ideal partner for customers looking for "one-stop-shopping." To learn more, go to https://www.maximatecc.com/.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company (EMC)

Based in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales and marketing, customer service, credit and collections, and traffic and logistics for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive products, foodservice equipment and supplies, hardware and lawn & garden products, industrial and environmental, and medical products. To learn more, go to www.DorianDrake.com.