Safe Coast Seafoods is Offering Fresh and Sustainable Seafood at Wholesale
EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading seafood distributor in San Francisco is maintaining a stable supply of high-quality and safe-to-consume seafood procured from local fishing communities at competitive prices.
Buyers across America are becoming increasingly conscious of how their food is procured. Safe Coast Seafoods is stepping up to the ecological concerns and offering fresh, high-quality, and sustainably sourced produce at wholesale prices.
The seafood distributor in San Francisco has garnered over 250 years of cumulative experience in the fishing industry to secure the best seafood in the trade. They offer a variety of premium-grade seafood to customers, retailers, restaurants, and other associates looking to procure fresh produce in bulk.
Having access to an expansive network of local fishing communities and state-of-the-art technology, the seafood wholesaler in Tacoma is the trusted distributor of all stakeholders in the seafood supply chain. Transparent and competitive pricing, along with regular seasonality and availability updates, offers their customers peace of mind.
Adding to their efforts to provide their customers with the best seafood, Safe Coast Seafood upholds the highest standards in offering regulated produce safe for consumption. They operate from four HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) certified locations along the San Francisco coastal line to keep up with the demands. The methods are in conjunction with regulatory authorities who ensure fresh, uncontaminated, and chemically controlled seafood is sold.
As part of their sustainable efforts and to ensure a continued supply of in-demand fish, the seafood wholesalers in San Francisco are into the processing of produce at their HACCP plants. In Addition, seasonal and controlled fishing methods ensure the availability of the choicest of fresh catches the year round, including favorites like Dungeness crabs, salmon, clams, oysters, and black cod.
To further the sustainable methods, Safe Coast Seafoods has a long history of working with neighborhood fishing communities that have access to seafood supplies that are ethically sourced. Buying fresh produce at competitive prices has enabled them to establish reliable partnerships and offer a sustainable livelihood for the survival of all stakeholders involved.
Safe Coast Seafoods has developed a reputation for prompt and dependable delivery with clear information on price, shipping costs, and product quality by staying true to its dedication to satisfying customer needs. Their in-depth understanding of seasons and exceptional logistics for efficient delivery have made the wholesale seafood provider successful.
“We make it convenient for businesses to avoid concerns like erratic supply and demand, variable quality, and fluctuating costs by careful planning and management. Our supplies are also available off-season!” says Chris Lam, the company’s president.
Being a major importer and distributor of seafood, with trading partners worldwide, Safe Coast Seafoods delivers the highest quality products in the industry.
About Safe Coast Seafoods-
Safe Coast Seafoods is a seafood wholesaler and exporter providing ecologically conscious seafood solutions and a wide range of goods to wholesalers in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.
Isaac Wu (Head of Marketing)
