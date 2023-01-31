1000+ Nannies across the world gather for International Nanny Training Day, starting first up in Melbourne

Placement Solutions

Placement Solutions in Melbourne runs international Nanny Training Day (April 1st, 2023) Over 1000 plus nannies gather worldwide.

We are again offering nanny specific training. Nanny work is different than other childcare jobs. The event is in Hawthorn with lunch included.This is a great opportunity for nannies to gather .” — Louise Dunham

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Placement Solutions in Melbourne celebrates international Nanny Training Day (April 1st, 2023) to recognize the needs of young children and to raise awareness of the positive correlation between nanny training and quality care. This international initiative is part of the USA Week of the Young Child, an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

On Saturday, April 1st over 1000+ nannies in more than 25 cities across the world will gather in their local communities at training events designed to meet their unique needs. Placement Solutions is proud to again be the local sponsor for the Melbourne event. The event is an annual effort and began in Australia first by Placement Solutions in 2012. Although COVID had slowed down the local events, it is back, and the excitement is mounting.

While professional development is required in other childcare settings, the informal nature of nanny care often leads parents and caregivers to believe that ongoing training isn’t necessary for nannies. However early childhood researchers such as Dr. Laura Berk, retired Professor at Illinois State University Psychology Department, tell us a different story. Her research shows that childcare providers become skilled professionals when hands-on childcare experience is combined with training and education.

Sue Downey, owner of NannyPalooza. OM, says, “Many nannies are drawn to this work because they have natural skills. But when you combine those natural instincts with a solid knowledge of child development you will directly increase the quality of care for children. And top-notch care is what every child needs and deserves.”

The Melbourne event will offer a session on Child Trauma Informed Care, and Topics such as Professional Nanny vs Babysitter, Overworked, Overwhelmed, Under-paid and Underappreciated, Extra Training Resources, mentoring and networking and Where Is the Nanny Profession Incorporated Into The Great Australian Childcare Debate And Debacle. The training day is open to nannies throughout the community. This event will also offer caregivers the opportunity to network, share resources and be appreciated for the important work they do. For more information on this event, nannies should visit: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/international-nanny-training-day-2023-melbourne-tickets-328305158567

Our CEO Louise Dunham of Placement Solutions says “We’re really excited to again offer the amazing nannies we work with training tailored to the private home environment. Working as a nanny is different than working in any other kind of childcare job. Our training will tackle some of its unique challenges and celebrate its unique rewards. It is once again post -pandemic an external event hosted in Hawthorn with a sit-down lunch included. This is a great opportunity for nannies to gather in person in what can be an isolated job”

International Nanny Training Day is an international initiative coordinated by NannyPalooza.com, a site dedicated to nanny professional development. It is the home of the Nannypalooza conference, a 2-day training event for nannies held in the Fall. For more information, please visit www.nannypalooza.com

Placement Solutions –with its home base in Melbourne Is an Internationally award-winning agency Labour Hire and recruitment firm specializing in Nannies who are always paid legally and well. Now in its 35 th year taking care of your most precious assets since 1988

