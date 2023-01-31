Preeminent Christian music booking agency Faith Artist Agency launches speaker division, including members of Kutless
The roster of speakers includes Jon Micah Sumrall (Kutless), James Mead (Kutless), Ryan Ries (The Whosoevers), Grace Graber and Trevor Tyson (Trevor Talks).
Adding a speaker division is the next natural step in furthering our mission to meet people where they are with the hope and love of Christ.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faith Artist Agency, an industry-leading Christian music booking agency, has announced the addition of a speaker division. The roster of speakers includes Jon Micah Sumrall (Kutless), James Mead (Kutless), Ryan Ries (The Whosoevers), Grace Graber and Trevor Tyson (Trevor Talks).
— Brandy Wahlman
“I am excited for this new chapter for Faith Artist Agency!” agency founder Brandy Wahlman shares. “For years we have been able to partner with some of the most talented, ministry-focused artists in the music industry. Adding a speaker division is the next natural step in furthering our mission to meet people where they are with the hope and love of Christ.”
In alignment with that mission, several of the speakers offer evangelistic messages. Ryan Ries is one such speaker, bringing well over a decade of evangelism experience to the table through his role as cofounder of The Whosoevers movement. Jon Micah Sumrall and James Mead of Kutless also have extensive evangelism experience, both in the United States and abroad.
But the Faith Artist Agency speaker roster also offers diversity, with speakers like Grace Graber and Trevor Talks sharing messages about mental health and healing.
“I am grateful to be partnering with speakers who are fearless in discussing difficult topics such as mental health, addiction, and navigating the challenges and triumphs of their Christian walks,” Wahlman says. “I hope that as we partner with churches, conferences, universities and ministries, our speakers can use their platforms to let people that they are not alone.”
The speaker lineup complements an outstanding roster of artists and bands. For 2023 appearances alone, Faith Artist Agency is currently booking Kutless, Jon Micah Sumrall solo dates, Disciple, Honor & Glory, The Protest, Ashes Remain, Trampolines and Grace Graber.
To see the full Faith Artist Agency lineup, visit faabooking.com. To book a speaker or band for your event, contact info@faabooking.com or call (833) 293 8814.
