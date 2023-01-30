A group of disability and civil rights organizations is hoping to block Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest plan to address California’s homeless crisis by moving people with severe, untreated mental illness off of the streets into court-ordered treatment programs.
Civil rights groups to Gavin Newsom: Court-mandated mental health treatment is unconstitutional
