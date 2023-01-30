Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,376 in the last 365 days.

Reporter's Notebook: Secrecy shrouds probe of shattering courthouse windows

The Judicial Council hired a consultant to determine why windows were shattering in the downtown courthouse but won’t reveal who the consultant is, what was found, or how much it cost. Since August, visitors to the San Diego Superior Court Central courthouse downtown have been greeted by the jarring sight of a canopy supported by steel poles above the sidewalks on all sides of the gleaming, 22-story structure.

You just read:

Reporter's Notebook: Secrecy shrouds probe of shattering courthouse windows

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.