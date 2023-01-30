Submit Release
Azerbaijan, Hungary signed documents

AZERBAIJAN, January 30 - Following the expanded meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, a ceremony of signing documents has been held today.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary have signed a Joint Declaration on enhanced strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Hungary.

Aydin Karimov, Azerbaijani President’s special representative in the Shusha district and Gyula Porga, Mayor of the city of Veszprém have signed a “Memorandum of Understanding on establishment of friendly ties between the city of Shusha of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the city of Veszprém of Hungary, and cooperation in culture, tourism, urban development, science, economy and other fields of public life”.

Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan and Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary have signed a “Memorandum of Understanding on natural gas cooperation between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary”.

Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary have signed a “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in plant quarantine and plant protection between the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary”.

Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary have signed a “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of migration between the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing of Hungary”.

Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary have signed a “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in space studies and space activities for peaceful purposes between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary”.

Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary have signed a “Protocol on cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary”.

