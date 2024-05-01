Ilham Aliyev received Chief Rabbi of Russia

AZERBAIJAN, May 1 - Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Berel Lazar, Chief Rabbi of Russia.

During the meeting, they emphasized the importance of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in expanding international cooperation, noting that this event will significantly contribute to strengthening interfaith and intercultural dialogue on a global scale.

In their conversation, the sides highlighted the tolerant environment prevailing in Azerbaijan and commended the fact that representatives of all religions and nations live together peacefully as a family in the country.