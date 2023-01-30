Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,432 in the last 365 days.

Public safety expert, District Attorney testify in support of keeping potentially dangerous offenders behind bars pending trial

SANTA FE – Today, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman and Department of Public Safety Deputy Secretary Benjamin A. Baker provided expert testimony during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Governor’s proposal to reform pre-trial detention. Lawmakers heard from attorneys and law enforcement professionals on Monday afternoon about the critical importance of reforming the state’s pretrial detention system during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“It’s incredibly difficult to explain to the victims of a violent crime why the perpetrator was allowed to go free on an ankle monitor before violently reoffending,” said Benjamin A. Baker, Deputy Secretary of the Public Safety Department. “This is not just an Albuquerque problem – I hear the same things from constituents and law enforcement officers around the state.”

“We are all 100% clear that every New Mexican is innocent until proven guilty – there’s no question there,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman. “I fully support a rebuttable presumption that keeps a potentially dangerous criminal behind bars when no conditions will reasonably protect the safety of those in the community. I’m asking the Legislature to make this the year we fix this.”

“I fully understand the importance of balancing the rights of the accused and the rights of the public,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This legislation threads that needle, ensuring a safer New Mexico in the process. I look forward to continuing to work with legislators to get this bill across the finish line.”

You just read:

Public safety expert, District Attorney testify in support of keeping potentially dangerous offenders behind bars pending trial

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.