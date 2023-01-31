Submit Release
Portuguese surrealist artist Santiago Ribeiro in one of the largest art museums in china

painting Santiago Ribeiro ©D.R.

The exhibition features more than 200 modern art pieces, including paintings and sculptures by various international artists.

COIMBRA, BEIRAS, PORTUGAL, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVISTA RUA - Portuguese surrealist artist Santiago Ribeiro, exhibits two paintings at the Langfang Museum of Contemporary Art, in China. The international exhibition is part of an event promoted by the Chinese Association for the Promotion of Worldwide Ethnic Cultural Exchanges that features more than 200 pieces of modern art, including paintings and sculptures by various international artists.

The exposure can be known at the end of the event, and a percentage of the profit obtained reverts to the Charity Fund for Education, responsible for the exhibition. The Association is organized by the Ministry of Culture of the People's Republic of China. Their principles are to promote the spirit of patriotism, internationalism, and humanitarianism, as well as to build a bridge for cultural exchanges between Chinese and foreign nations, contributing to the improvement of understanding and friendship. between nations of the world.

