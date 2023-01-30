Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,369 in the last 365 days.

Senate President Scutari Statement on Oroho Retirement

Trenton – Senate President Nick Scutari issued the following statement in response to Senate Republican Leader Steve Oroho’s announced retirement:

 

“This is a real loss for the New Jersey Senate. Senator Steve Oroho is an honorable man who provides strong leadership for the Republican Minority and effective representation to the people of the 24 District.

 

“While we often take different positions on the issues, Steve has always been a straight talker and a man of his word. We worked together to find common ground when possible, and respectively disagreed when it was not. He made important contributions to the lawmaking process that benefit the State of New Jersey.

 

“Senator Oroho has been a great leader, a great guy and a very good friend. I wish Steve and his family all the best.”

 

You just read:

Senate President Scutari Statement on Oroho Retirement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.