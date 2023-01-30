Senate President Scutari Statement on Oroho Retirement

Trenton – Senate President Nick Scutari issued the following statement in response to Senate Republican Leader Steve Oroho’s announced retirement:

“This is a real loss for the New Jersey Senate. Senator Steve Oroho is an honorable man who provides strong leadership for the Republican Minority and effective representation to the people of the 24 District.

“While we often take different positions on the issues, Steve has always been a straight talker and a man of his word. We worked together to find common ground when possible, and respectively disagreed when it was not. He made important contributions to the lawmaking process that benefit the State of New Jersey.

“Senator Oroho has been a great leader, a great guy and a very good friend. I wish Steve and his family all the best.”