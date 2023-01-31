1 AI ChatGPT Newsletter for Marginalized Creators in Honor of Black History Month

Beautiful and Strong Black Woman The Peripheral Logo

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, January 31, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Black History Month, 28-year postal veteran Meiko S. Patton has created The Peripheral newsletter to help underrepresented and marginalized creators gain access to tools needed to build a thriving AI business.Meiko created the newsletter out of necessity. After she was bullied and harassed on her job for nearly two years at the height of the pandemic, she had to take time to prioritize her mental health. She first did this by creating a WOC Adult Affirmation coloring book and then she dove into learning all she could about web3 and AI.“Because of the vile treatment I experienced at work, I created this free resource. I unfortunately know first-hand how awful it feels to not belong, to not be wanted, and made to feel less than. That’s why I created this newsletter, to give all creators a leg up on how to earn income from AI and web3 and no longer have to trade time for money,” she said.The Peripheral is a weekly newsletter that covers AI, Web3, and No-Code Tools for creators to begin making money immediately. In addition, Meiko curates the latest news in the industry to keep creators abreast of current trends.Most newsletters just want people to consume the content. The Peripheral is different. At the end of each newsletter, Meiko makes sure there is one actionable idea that can be implemented the same day. This 5-minute newsletter is meant to inspire action, not simply to be consumed and discarded.One money-making idea involves Meiko’s coloring book.Last year, Meiko created I Am Unbreakable, a WOC Adult Affirmation Coloring Book. It took her over 30 days to create, format, and finally upload to Amazon. If she had known about AI or had access to The Peripheral newsletter, it would have taken her far less time. With access to The Peripheral, creators can now make the same book in less than 10 minutes.There is an AI software called MidJourney. It creates images from the prompts you give it.In MidJourney, you can use the "coloring book" prompt to create black and white images. Creators can then create a series of these images in any specific genre, collate them into a book and publish it on Amazon.So, instead of always paying Amazon for things, creators can now have Amazon pay them for the coloring books they make with AI.Subscribe to The Peripheral newsletter at www.numberonenewsletter.com

