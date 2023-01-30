TJJD Weather-Related Changes for Jan. 30 & 31

As winter weather moves into Texas, TJJD made this announcement today, Monday, Jan. 30:

Expected winter weather conditions today and tomorrow will impact the following locations:

Austin Central Office

Ayres Halfway House

Fort Worth District Office

Gainesville State School

Giddings State School

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex

Willoughby House

Non-essential employees who cannot telecommute will be granted 8 hours of emergency leave for tomorrow January 31, 2023. Please use the code EMG-WT, and contact your local HRA for more guidance. If you are able to telecommute, please coordinate with your supervisor and notify your local HRA. If you have available leave and you would like to depart early today, please contact your supervisor.

Staff who are sole supervision certified and scheduled to work tomorrow providing direct supervision will have a regular start time. If you have any questions, please reach out to your direct supervisor.

To stay updated on the status of closures, please utilize the following:

Call the agency weather line: 512-490-7200; or

Go to the agency website at www.tjjd.texas.gov and weather message will be posted at the top.

Please stay safe and limit travel to only what is necessary.

The Risk Management team will continue to send out winter weather alerts.