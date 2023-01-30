Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,288 in the last 365 days.

TJJD Weather-Related Changes for Jan. 30 & 31

weather new 002

 

As winter weather moves into Texas, TJJD made this announcement today, Monday, Jan. 30:

Expected winter weather conditions today and tomorrow will impact the following locations:

  • Austin Central Office
  • Ayres Halfway House
  • Fort Worth District Office
  • Gainesville State School
  • Giddings State School
  • McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility
  • Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex
  • Willoughby House

Non-essential employees who cannot telecommute will be granted 8 hours of emergency leave for tomorrow January 31, 2023. Please use the code EMG-WT, and contact your local HRA for more guidance. If you are able to telecommute, please coordinate with your supervisor and notify your local HRA. If you have available leave and you would like to depart early today, please contact your supervisor.

Staff who are sole supervision certified and scheduled to work tomorrow providing direct supervision will have a regular start time. If you have any questions, please reach out to your direct supervisor.

To stay updated on the status of closures, please utilize the following:

  • Call the agency weather line: 512-490-7200; or
  • Go to the agency website at www.tjjd.texas.gov and weather message will be posted at the top.

Please stay safe and limit travel to only what is necessary.

The Risk Management team will continue to send out winter weather alerts.

You just read:

TJJD Weather-Related Changes for Jan. 30 & 31

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.