From Davos to St Moritz, Entrepreneurs Gather to Forecast Global Solutions
Follow The Entrepreneur (FTE) Summit Makes Swiss Debut at Maloja PalaceZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 14th FTE Summit opens on 3 Feb 2023 with 120 Digital Industrialists. Sri Ayyeppen, President, Argano, will be the Opening Keynote.
Entrepreneurs keynoting include:
- Claudia Ruiz-Graham – Imaged Reality – Stratbox, the Metaverse & Collaborative Data Integration in 3D Space, for Energy, Mining and Engineering
- Ndiarka Mbodji – Kowry Energy – Industralising Energy in Sub Saharan Africa
- Jason Cozens – GlintPay – Gold as Money
- Craig Krull – Terathium – Lithium Mining
- Martin Reynolds – Zero Carbon Ventures
- Subhra Das – Aladdin. Life – The Middle East’s Largest Marketplace for Mobile and Broadband Services
- Denis Raskopoljac… XPay – Loyalty & Payment for Brands
- Steve Fambro – Aptera – Bringing Solar-powered Mobility to the World
- Paolo Guidelli, Chairman, Galvani Power
- Peter Karsten, Breathing Fish, Clean Food
- Vedat Mizrhi, Mintus, Democratising Access to Contemporary Art
- Caroline Komuhangi, White Oak Holdings, African Agriculture
Investors attending include:
- Farah Foustok, CEO of Lazard Asset Mngt, Gulf
- Jonas Anker, Anker Capital, Switzerland
- Johan Gorecki, WiT Venture Partners AB, Sweden
- Michael Moszynski
- Will Wallis, The Pentangle, UK
- Goga Ashkenazi
- Jeanette Marschner, Angelgate, Switzerland
- Rachel Dumba, Greenlight Financial Services
- Giovanni Ford, GF Capital International
- Harvey Griffiths, Horizon Infrastructure Investments, UK
- Juan Englebrecht, Vortx Capital
- Peter Wild, Beryll Swiss Financial Advisory
- John Brittell, SideBGroup, Uganda
- Sheryl Cuisia, aPlantyImpact
- Courtney Lowrance, Citi
‘Having been a Global Leader for Tomorrow at the WEF / Davos , I value the WEF community for discussion,’ said Dr Meyer. ‘The world is frankly in chaos. Major super powers are, as the Swiss say, kaput. The West is bust. Putting the entrepreneur at the heart of society is the only solution. Our desire is to get to work designing and executing the important work of creating a society where all people flourish. We must all become Sovereign Individuals,’ said Dr Meyer.
‘We welcome the Gamma solar-powered mobility vehicle, developed by Aptera.us, as the Guest of Honour at our Jazz & Gin & Tonic Event on the 4th of Feb. More than 35,000 vehicles have been pre-ordered, and Aptera has raised more than $60 million from crowd-funding, creating a powerful consumer following,’ said Dr. Meyer. ‘BCN Gin, https://bcngin.com, have graciously hosted our Jazz & Gin Evening; we welcome Stefan Lismond, its creator to the FTE Business Family.’
The Follow The Entrepreneur (FTE) Investor Summit commences on the 3rd of February 2023 with Presentations every day for 4 days at the Maloja Palace - www.malojapalace.com. In 2023, the FTE will host Summits in St Moritz, Athens/Kea, Nairobi, and Mykonos.
VIVA Investment Partners AG (VIP) – www.vivapartners.net – is a Swiss Investment Corporation founded in 2018 by Dr. Julie Meyer MBE, and John Porter to seize the market opportunities of the era
The FTE Platform is at https://globalftenetwork.com and operates as a global investment committee where the Connectivity Drives the Alpha.
Ecosystem Economics® is the Investment Strategy of VIP which provides a Digital Playbook and a pair of glasses for understanding the path through Creative Destruction into a new Common Sense and a Figure 8 Economy.
Dr. Meyer MBE – https://www.juliemariemeyer.com is an INSEAD Alumni (1997D) and was given one of the top 40 Alumni of all INSEAD history awards. She served on the Board of Directors of INSEAD for 6 years in addition to the Finance and Administration Committee. She served on the Board of Humanitarian Development firm Vestergaard for 10 years. Her foundation, And Justice For All, provides support for whistleblowers, harassed individuals, survivors of the British legal system, as well as litigation financial support for victims of white collar crime. She is a Swiss resident and and a US citizen.
Argano, the Gold Sponsor of the FTE Winter, https://argano.com is a Strategic Partner for building digital foundations that enable companies to harness the power of technology, people, and processes. They reimagine business, modernizing, transforming, and accelerating. Argano helps your business operate and unlock innovation with unified platforms that drive value through automation and insights.
Julie Meyer
VIVA Investment Partners
+41 79 944 67 70
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube