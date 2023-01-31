OnDemandChina Connects North American Audiences to Top Chinese Content
OnDemandChina Connects North American Audiences to Top Chinese ContentFULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnDemandChina (ODC) celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year with the Spring Festival Gala live broadcast on Jan 21, 2023, enabling ODC users in North America to experience the annual CCTV New Year's show alongside 1.4 Billion viewers in China.
Part of the ODK Media, Inc. portfolio, OnDemandChina launched in 2019 as an online video streaming platform providing viewers in North America with free, legal, high-quality Chinese content with English subtitles.
China’s most popular dramas of 2022 were also available to OnDemandChina viewers, allowing North American audiences to stay current with trending shows like Love like the Galaxy; The Story of Xingfu; RESET; She and Her Perfect Husband; and Challenges At Midlife.
With the increased interest in and influence of Chinese culture, content creators, and media, viewers are seeking easier ways to access high-quality content from Chinese film and television studios. OnDemandChina meets those needs as a legal streaming service, building a bridge between Chinese Culture and Chinese Content Lovers overseas.
ODK Media, Inc., an AAPI-certified media company serving multicultural communities within North America, continues to drive technology innovation and product excellence. OnDemandChina, the first and largest streaming platform that delivers Chinese TV shows, movies, news, varieties, and more, is available through its website, and downloadable in iOS and Android mobile app stores. Watch ODC's new feature video here:https://youtu.be/YIfSqqNuBQA
Magalie Zeng
ODK Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok