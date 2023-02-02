AcuMedDoc Turns Ten
Sister Doctors Achieve a Decade in Private Practice as Missouri's First of Their Kind
We have a wonderful relationship with many other practitioners such as MDs, DNPs, chiropractors, massage therapists, and even the Mayo Clinic referring patients to us and vice versa.”BRANSON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AcuMedDoc Clinic celebrates a DECADE of business since the “SisterDocs”, Drs. Stacy Frerking and April Frerking Radatz, opened their doors in downtown Branson. When asked about the longevity and success of their business, Dr. Radatz said, “People today are knowledgeable and aware that research-backed, non-addictive, low risk healthcare options such as ours are available to address medical issues and keep the body running smoothly. These people are our patients, and the list keeps growing with every person who walks out our door and shares their results. We have a wonderful relationship with many other practitioners such as MDs, DNPs, chiropractors, massage therapists, and even the Mayo Clinic referring patients to us and vice versa. This is a large part of how we have been blessed; 10 years strong and counting.”
After decades of being professional entertainers together in Branson and separately touring the world and country, the duo hasn’t abandoned their showbiz roots. “Stacy and I both have enjoyed the blend of Medicine and Performing-she had gone twice to Asia with Andy Williams on tour and got to meet some masters in Japan and China of acupuncture. My magician husband, Aaron Radatz, and I travel with our illusion show and one particular tour took us to China for 2 months touring 30 cities and I got exposure to the medicine firsthand in everyday life. It was such unique marriages of our two passions of live entertainment and this wonderful medicine,” Dr. Radatz explains.
The Sisters continue to provide healthcare options that are tailor-made to patient needs based upon Traditional Chinese Medicine diagnostics including the pulse and tongue along with functional medicine testing, enzyme therapy, custom herbal granular formulas, and of course cupping, electroacupuncture and gua sha. Upon completion of their clinical doctorates in Los Angeles and a specialty fellowship board, they became Missouri’s first and only physicians of their kind.
“We enjoy treating the individuals and whatever patterns they present, whether that is pain, inflammation, digestive disorders, menstrual irregularities, postpartum, stress, allergies, or fertility. With our dad, Dr. Dennis Frerking, being a chiropractor certified in acupuncture, we have been treated with natural medicine since we were kids and always felt the benefit. So, we enjoy treating all ages from pediatrics to our kids at heart,” Dr. Stacy Frerking said. Low Energy Neurofeedback System/LENS is another treatment offering recommended for children and adults with issues ranging from ADHD, learning disabilities, autism spectrum, post-concussion for athletes and other issues involving the brain. “LENS is wonderful for individuals under high stress and also is a nice way to keep people’s brains more neuroplastic or more flexible and we're proud to be certified providers of LENS,” Dr. Radatz expanded.
AcuMedDoc Overview: Blend of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Modern Science