FORT LAUDERDALE HOTEL CHOSEN AS THE TOP DINING VENUE FOR NORTH AMERICA BY CONDÉ NAST JOHANSENS

The award represents a great foundation and history of consistency. Looking back, you will find that The Pillars team has come a long way to achieve such recognition.”
— Diego Sena
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pillars Hotel & Club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was named the 2023 winner as the best dining venue among its constituent hotels in the USA, Canada, and the Caribbean. The Condé Nast Johansens Annual Awards for Excellence aims to recognize the best price/quality ratio among hotels worldwide.

The Pillars ownership and operating team would like to thank all its guests for their valued support and for casting their votes.

The Pillars Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is an elegant and sophisticated 24 rooms and suites property, ideally located on the Intracoastal Waterway and only a few short steps from the beach. A member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World group, the hotel offers personal service, upscale amenities, and outstanding dining experiences. Over the years, the property has won numerous awards for delivering outstanding service to guests arriving from all parts of the world.

