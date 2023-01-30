Top Career and Technical Educators, Administrators and Partners Honored With Statewide Excellence Awards
Our educators, administrators and business partners work tirelessly to provide high quality education and opportunities that are equitable and accessible for students across the state.”GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As career and technical education (CTE) programs expand across the country, Michigan schools, districts, educators and businesses have not only kept pace, but are continuing to build upon a history of excellence and innovation.
— Mikki Spagnoli, MI ACTE Awards Chair
During today’s Michigan Career Education Conference at the Amway Grand Hotel in Grand Rapids, the Michigan Association for Career & Technical Education (MI ACTE) honored four educators and administrators who have made significant contributions toward CTE programs while demonstrating a strong commitment toward CTE throughout Michigan.
“Having been involved in career and technical education for 20 years, the MI ACTE Excellence Awards is one of my favorite events,” said Mikki Spagnoli, Awards Chair for the statewide chapter and the Director of CTE and Postsecondary Options at Heritage Southwest Intermediate School District. “Our educators, administrators and business partners work tirelessly to provide high quality education and opportunities that are equitable and accessible for students across the state, so honoring them is a great privilege.”
This year’s award winners are as follows:
MI ACTE Administrator of the Year - James Rummer, Director of Career & Technical Education, Charlevoix - Emmet ISD
MI ACTE Lifetime Achievement Award - Scott Westenberg, Automotive Technology Teacher, Ingham ISD - Wilson Talent Center
MI ACTE Counseling & Career Development Professional of the Year - Lindy Daman, College & Career Preparation & Assessment Coordinator, Ingham ISD - Wilson Talent Center
MI ACTE Teacher of the Year - Anne Hasseld, Computer Science Teacher, Hartland High School
MI ACTE New Teacher of the Year - Joshua Fabera, Information Technology and Cybersecurity Instructor, Saginaw Career Complex
In addition to recognizing top CTE educators and administrators, the Michigan Association for Career & Technical Education also honors those in the business community that partner with programs, schools and districts in supporting students. This year’s business award-winners were announced as:
MI ACTE Outstanding Business/Education Partnership of the Year - U.A. Local Union 85, Plumbers, Steamfitters, and HVACR Service Techs
MI ACTE Advisory Committee Member of the Year - Van Aire
“As educators and CTE administrators, we couldn’t do what we do without the ongoing support of organizations that are just as committed to the preparation of our students as we are,” shared Jim Berry, President of MI ACTE and Director of Career and Technical Education at St. Joseph County ISD. “We are grateful to all of the businesses and professionals in Michigan’s CTE network, and we look forward to our continued partnerships.”
All award recipients will move forward to the Association for Career & Technical Education Region I Excellence Awards, which includes candidates from 15 other states.
To learn more about the work of the Michigan Association for Career & Technical Education, please visit www.MIACTE.org.
ABOUT MI ACTE
The commitment of the Michigan Association of Career and Technical Education (MI ACTE) is to partner with all related agencies to provide a one-stop information hub for teachers, administrators, students, parents and business and industry.
Michigan ACTE provides members an opportunity to access professional learning, recognizes exceptional practices through the awards process, and serves as an avenue for CTE stakeholders to come together to participate and contribute in a collective voice for the advancement of high-quality CTE programming. Visit www.MIACTE.org to learn more or become a member.
