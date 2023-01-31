UNVEILING THE 100 MOST LOVED DESTINATIONS AROUND THE WORLD
Tourism Sentiment Index is celebrating the release of its 2023 edition of Leading Places: The 100 Most Loved Destinations Around the World.
People are traveling more regularly again and seem to be adopting a fresh perspective about visiting other places. So many of us no longer take travel for granted.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year, destinations around the world have been ranked to uncover those that are most loved. Based on sentiment expressed online throughout 2022, Maldives lands at #1 in the rankings and is joined by destinations from Australia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas that round out the top 10.
These Leading Places are the 100 most loved destinations according to consumer sentiment – what people really feel. Each of these 100 destinations has offered positive experiences and instilled the kind of happiness that visitors must talk about, leading to an impressive Tourism Sentiment Score®.
As we release the 100 destinations with the highest ranked Tourism Sentiment Score®, we congratulate them and celebrate their achievements.
“People are traveling more regularly again and seem to be adopting a fresh perspective about visiting other places. So many of us no longer take travel for granted,” said Rodney Payne, president of Tourism Sentiment Index.
“Many of those living in tourism destinations are looking at travel differently, too, wanting to ensure visitors bring value to their communities. Tourism Sentiment Score® measures that value and helps destinations share their successes and address their challenges. People are actively telling us that this year's destinations are not just great places to visit but also can navigate these new expectations in ways that they really appreciate,” he said.
To be able to name the 100, we conducted an intensive study of our Tourism Sentiment Index data – more than 1.6 billion online conversations and content pieces publicly available about 21,330 global destinations. Tourism Sentiment Index is cutting-edge technology that applies the power of artificial intelligence to the challenge of extracting sentiment from human expression. Our technology in the hands of our data scientists has brought to life a leading quality indicator for destination marketing: Tourism Sentiment Score®. This score is the result of our methodology, purpose-built for tourism, to best scan and interpret sentiment from massive volumes of content about travel.
“Every destination wants their visitors to be happy. Equally important is how well tourism supports the local economy and quality of life. With the Tourism Sentiment Score®, destinations can monitor their reputations, their brands, and satisfaction with tourism experiences,” said Mike Duffield, Head of Destination Product Management. “We measure sentiment, because sentiment correlates so strongly with quantitative indicators that are important to destinations.”
These unprecedented findings are drawn from data about the hundreds of destinations that subscribe to Tourism Sentiment Index and the thousands more comparative destinations that we analyze to help our customers understand their performance. Our work with customers is amassing a continuously expanding dataset within Tourism Sentiment Index. That wealth of data makes this, to our knowledge, the most in-depth study of its kind.
To see all 100 Most Loved Destinations, go to: https://sentiment-index.com/most-loved/
About Tourism Sentiment Index
Tourism Sentiment Index is an intelligence solution created by acclaimed destination marketing agency Destination Think. Launched in early 2018, Tourism Sentiment Index was established as an independent business that same year, and today is managed by its team of expert analysts at its Vancouver, Canada, headquarters. The company sells a suite of products that gives destination marketers the ability to understand how consumers around the world feel about their destinations and competitors.
