Four Seasons Investments expands its RV portfolio into RV rentals and manufacturing with acquisition of Scamper Van

Marks investment in growing RV rental market Two rental locations serving Atlanta Grows RV Portfolio to offering all segments

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Seasons Investments (FSI) today announced the acquisition of Scamper Van, the largest Camper Van rental agency in Georgia, and an independent consumer-direct builder of RV vans.

Brad Walden, Chief Executive Officer and President of FSI stated, "The excitement in the company to enter the RV rental and conversion segment with Scamper is astounding! We are excited to scale Scamper with Southern RV, our full service RV dealership, and Rambling Box, our creative production company. RV rentals are a natural addition to these entities with excellent demographics. I know how well this investment makes for the regional communities being a second generation RV’er myself and raising my family with a RV. This has made for many priceless memories and an eagerness to further share the lifestyle with others."

"We thank David Clapper and his investors for selecting us to acquire the Scamper Van business. We are excited to welcome the Scamper Van staff and their households into the Four Seasons family. Both operating locations have extensive service and parts offerings to serve the RV community," added Brad Walden.

David Clapper, now an equity partner in Scamper added, “I am ecstatic that the journey of Scamper Van now includes the addition of a full service dealership offering, collision, millions in parts and inventory stocking, decades of relationships, and the tenure of expertise that Four Seasons and Southern RV bring. I’m sure together we will really propel Scamper to become the premier rental agency and consumer RV builder in the southeast!”

Scamper Van moved to its midtown Atlanta location in 2016 and has been through multiple expansions. Adding to its rental fleet and becoming the largest agency of camper van rentals in the southeast, resourcing its fleet conversion builds to consumers, and then expanding into commercial van conversion manufacturing. The Atlanta location - against the trendy Atlanta beltline - is a full service facility offering fabrication, design, and maintenance. The second store is located in McDonough against Interstate 75. The McDonough location brings interstate access, an on-site campground, full RV service, and sales of the RV industry’s most premier brands.

About Four Seasons Investments, Inc.

Four Seasons Investments is a leading private equity firm focused around recreational vehicle retail, exotic auto, real estate, and traditional consumer services. Located in Atlanta, Georgia, it has a primary focus of providing economies of scale and efficiencies to its entities with an outstanding experience for creating symmetries with consumers in direct transaction processes. Four Seasons Investments has a great management team led by founder Brad Walden, Chief Executive Officer and President. Brad Walden was instrumental in building America’s premier economic analysis consultancy for title vehicles and consumer retail with more than fifty years of recorded data and experience. His private equity firm concentrates resources towards a “buy-hold” strategy and keeping with the family business feel.

