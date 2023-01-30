Grants Available to Support Minnesota Grown Specialty Crops

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced that applications are now open for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP).

The SCBGP funds projects that will increase the competitiveness of Minnesota grown specialty crops in domestic and foreign markets by:

Leveraging efforts to market and promote specialty crops;

Assisting producers with research and development relevant to specialty crops;

Expanding availability and access to specialty crops; or,

Addressing local and regional challenges confronting specialty crop producers.

The MDA encourages nonprofit organizations, producer organizations, government agencies, tribes, universities, and other agricultural groups to apply for the grant. For-profit entities, farms, and other businesses who want to develop sector-wide research and development projects are also eligible.

Applications for the 2023 grants will be accepted through March 13, 2023. Applicants may request between $20,000 and $125,000, and the MDA anticipates awarding roughly $1.25 million in total for this round.

Recipients of the 2022 grants will be announced at a forthcoming date.

To access the grant application and more information, including a list of eligibility requirements, visit the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program webpage. Questions may be directed to Ian Kushner at Ian.Kushner@state.mn.us or 651-201-6652.

###

Media Contact

Logan Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6193

Logan.Schumacher@state.mn.us