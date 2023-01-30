Governor Carney Announces Chief Diversity Officer at Department of Human Resources

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney announced the appointment of Richard M. Potter, Jr. to serve as the State of Delaware’s Chief Diversity Officer. He will oversee the Department of Human Resources’ (DHR) Division of Diversity and Inclusion and lead the state’s commitment to maintaining a state government workforce that is reflective of the state’s population.

As Chief Diversity Officer, Potter will impact every aspect of the state’s recruitment, training, mentorship and leadership development efforts. He will collaborate with state agencies and serve as a liaison to constituents and community partners, implementing initiatives that promote a diverse and inclusive work culture that represents all Delawareans.

“We are committed to creating a work environment that is inclusive, diverse, and representative of all Delawareans,” said Governor Carney. “The Chief Diversity Officer plays a vital role in leading the state’s workforce diversity and inclusion strategies, and I want to thank Richard for stepping up to serve Delaware in this role. I look forward to working with him to build an even stronger community across state government.”

DHR Secretary Claire DeMatteis said the state conducted a comprehensive search for a new Chief Diversity Officer, considering nearly two dozen qualified candidates.

“Richard stood out among a group of extremely well-qualified candidates,” said Secretary Claire DeMatteis. “He is a highly-accomplished professional with extensive experience in multicultural programming, training, advocacy and communications. What set Richard apart was his career-long commitment to diversity and inclusion, holding senior leadership positions in higher education, non-profit and corporate arenas, as well as serving in leadership positions within the NAACP and other leading advocacy organizations.”

“I am honored and humbled to accept the position of Chief Diversity Officer for the State of Delaware,” said Richard Potter. “This is an opportunity for me to work with the citizens of Delaware to build an inclusive and diverse workplace, community and government. I am committed to creating and sustaining equitable and respectful spaces for all to build a better future for all.”

Potter completed his undergraduate studies at Sojourner Douglass College in 2008 and earned his master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Wilmington University in 2010. In 2011 he was selected to attend the National Council of Black American Affairs Leadership Development Institute in Detroit, Michigan, which prepares African Americans for executive leadership roles in higher education. He currently serves as the president of the NAACP Talbot County Branch, and the president of the Character Counts Mid-Shore Board of Directors. He co-founded the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black and was recently appointed to the Board of Directors for the Maryland Black Caucus Foundation. Potter is also a member of the ACLU-MD Board of Directors and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Potter will begin serving with the State of Delaware on January 30, 2023. His photo is available online.