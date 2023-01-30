Sports Law Expert Podcast Highlights Leading Sports Law Professor Mark Conrad
Conrad directs the Gabelli Sports Business Initiative and is an associate professor of law and ethics at Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business.
Mark is well-known on the sports business industry for his keen insights about the law when it intersects with the sports world.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that it has published its latest segment of the Sports Law Expert Podcast, with future releases set to be distributed on February 14 and 28.
— Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney Publications
Today’s guest is sports law professor Mark Conrad, who directs the sports business initiative and is an associate professor of law and ethics at Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business. The segment can be heard here.
“Mark is well-known on the sports business industry for his keen insights about the law when it intersects with the sports world,” said Holt Hackney, the founder and publisher of Hackney Publications. “He is a highly respected author and sought-after speaker on topical sports law issues of the day. We are privileged to have him as a guest.”
Going forward, those interested in being notified when a segment goes live can subscribe by visiting here.
About Mark Conrad
Mark Conrad directs the Gabelli Sports Business Initiative and is an associate professor of law and ethics at Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business. He launched the Sports Business Initiative as a center which examines and analyzes current issues involving sports business and brings together stakeholders in the professional, collegiate, amateur, and international sports arenas for discussions on salient issues involving the sports industry through a series of symposia, podcasts, and lectures. More information is found here. In addition to teaching sports law and the business and ethics of sports, he also has taught courses covering contracts, business organizations, and media law.
Professor Conrad’s books and articles have appeared in academic, legal, and general-circulation publications. The third edition of his book The Business of Sports — Off the Field, In the Office, On the News was published by Routledge in 2017. Prior editions have been cited in leading journals as among the most comprehensive texts on the subject.
In addition to his full-time responsibilities at Fordham, Professor Conrad has lectured at leading sports business and law programs, including Columbia University’s sports management program and at St. John’s University’s LLM program in international sports practice. He has appeared on panels at Harvard, Duke, Fordham, Cardozo, and the University of Virginia Law Schools. He was president of the Sport and Recreation Law Association from 2014 to 2015 and is serving as president of the Alliance for Sport Business from 2016 through 2018. He has been asked to advise international programs in sports and communications.
Professor Conrad has been quoted in The New York Times, Boston Globe, and Chicago Tribune and has appeared on CNN and Bloomberg TV. He holds a B.A. from City College of New York and a J.D. from New York Law School. He also received an M.S. from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. He resides in New York City.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes more than sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
Holt Hackney
Hackney Communications
+1 5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn