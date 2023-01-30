Mutari Group - A Trusted Local Cash Buyer Announces 7 Years In Business

Submit Release
Mutari Group is a local-trusted cash home buyer in Fresno CA. Get a free fair cash offer and sell a house fast in Fresno County and surrounding counties.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mutari Group, the leading cash home buyer in Fresno, California, proudly celebrates 7 years of serving homeowners with its innovative direct home buying services. With a commitment to providing a hassle-free experience, Mutari Group has assisted over 500 homeowners in getting the cash they need for their properties. They go above and beyond in their speed, transparency, and professionalism.

With its unique approach, Mutari Group offers a convenient solution for those seeking to sell their home quickly. Unlike the traditional method, homeowners no longer have to wait months for a sale or face the disappointment of a buyer's financing falling through. Instead, Mutari Group provides a cash offer within five days and a check in hand, on the seller's time-frame, with a guarantee. They will not ask for anything to be cleaned up or to make any repairs before selling, allowing you to sell the house AS-IS. There are no real estate agents involved, saving you on having to pay agent commissions, and Mutari Group will even cover all of the title and escrow fees so you don't have to come out of pocket to sell. See how their process works here.

To start the simple process, homeowners in the Fresno area can reach out to Mutari Group through its website, www.mutarigroup.com. Mutari Group understands the various reasons for selling and is compassionate to homeowners' situations. It eliminates the hassle of listing the property, going through multiple showings, and waiting for a buyer.

For those who don't want to make repairs, Mutari Group is a great choice. They will purchase properties in Fresno regardless of condition, eliminating the need for costly repairs. With a proven track record for customer service and dependability, Mutari Group is the best solution for homeowners looking for a fair cash offer on their home in Fresno CA.

Nicholas Garcia
Mutari Group
