Adam Chong Named New CEO of Rigaku Asia Pacific PTE LTD
Rigaku appoint Adam Chong new CEO of Rigaku Asia Pacific PTE LTD (RAPP). He will be responsible for growing Rigaku's business in the Asia-Pacific region.
We expect he will lead us in building a new strategy and organization for our business in the region, and implementing the sales and marketing activities that can fuel our growth.”TOKYO, JAPAN, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rigaku Asia Pacific PTE LTD (RAPP), the Singapore subsidiary of Rigaku - a global leading manufacturer of X-ray analysis, measurement and testing instruments based in Japan - announced Adam Chong as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. His primary role will be to expand RAPP’s business, which covers markets in the Asia Pacific region including SE Asia, Oceania, Korea, Taiwan and South Asia.
— Jun Kawakami, Group CEO at Rigaku Holdings Corporation
Mr. Chong has over 20 years’ experience in the X-ray technology, scientific instruments and material research industries with various organizations, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker Nano Analytics and Oxford Instruments. Prior to joining Rigaku, he was the Regional Commercial Director of Thermo Fisher Scientific based in Singapore. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering & Business Management from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, USA.
Jun Kawakami, Group CEO at Rigaku Holdings Corporation in Japan, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Adam to our team in Rigaku. He has a great track record in the analytical instruments business in the Asia Pacific region. We expect he will lead us in building a new strategy and organization for our business in the region, and implementing the sales and marketing activities that can fuel our growth."
Mr. Chong commented, “I’m delighted to join the Rigaku team and very excited about the new role. My career passion has always been to support the scientific community and our customers in solving the analytical challenges they face in their work. Building on Rigaku’s wide range of field-proven analytical solutions and expertise, I look forward to working with our colleagues, business partners and customers to uncover new possibilities, and fulfil the mission to expand our presence in the region.”
About Rigaku Asia Pacific PTE. Ltd. (RAPP)
Wholly owned by Rigaku Holdings Corporation, RAPP was incorporated in 2015 to manage sales and after-service of Rigaku’s products in South and Southeast Asia, Oceania, Korea and Taiwan, putting a particular emphasis on helping to solve our customers’ analytical problems in the electronic component, battery, pharmaceutical, cement and petrochemical sectors. The head office is located at 10 Anson Road, #15-14, International Plaza, Singapore.
