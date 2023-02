National Town Hall Organizing Meeting: Deadly Memphis Policing

All Roads Lead to Memphis

Public Hearing and Public Testimony

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, January 31, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / --EVENT: Public Hearing and Public TestimonyLOCATION: House of Mtenzi Museum289 Madison Avenue – Memphis, TN 38104DATE / TIME: Wednesday, February 1, 2023 - 6-10 pmThe tragic murder of young Tyre Nichols by Memphis police shockingly reminds us that justice is far off and that we must organize and mobilize stronger than ever to achieve racial justice for Black people in America.Sponsored by Black Lawyers for Justice and the New Black Panther Party-Memphis Chapter, Attorney and Chairman Malik Shabazz will preside over this critical public hearing. Victims of police abuse will testify.National and community organizations that oppose police brutality will be present. This is a public hearing and strategic organizing meeting that no one wants to miss. We are taking serious steps to bring a final solution to this problem. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis is expected to appear to answer her residents. All witnesses are welcome. All Black men who are strong must be present. All anti-police murder activists must be present.For information or to testify: Text: MOVEMENT to 877.560.2184MASS ASSEMBLY AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITYEVENT: Anti-police Brutality Assembly for Tyre NicholsDATE: Wednesday, February 1, 2023TIME: Immediately after the funeral for Tyre NicholsLOCATION: Corner of North Bellevue Boulevard and Madison Avenue – Memphis, TNImmediately after the Tyre Nichols funeral, a major and serious anti-police brutality unity assembly will take place.#TyreNicoles #BlackLawyersForJustice