National Town Hall Organizing Meeting: Deadly Memphis Policing
Public Hearing and Public TestimonyMEMPHIS, TN, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
EVENT: Public Hearing and Public Testimony
LOCATION: House of Mtenzi Museum
289 Madison Avenue – Memphis, TN 38104
DATE / TIME: Wednesday, February 1, 2023 - 6-10 pm
The tragic murder of young Tyre Nichols by Memphis police shockingly reminds us that justice is far off and that we must organize and mobilize stronger than ever to achieve racial justice for Black people in America.
Sponsored by Black Lawyers for Justice and the New Black Panther Party-Memphis Chapter, Attorney and Chairman Malik Shabazz will preside over this critical public hearing. Victims of police abuse will testify.
National and community organizations that oppose police brutality will be present. This is a public hearing and strategic organizing meeting that no one wants to miss. We are taking serious steps to bring a final solution to this problem. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis is expected to appear to answer her residents. All witnesses are welcome. All Black men who are strong must be present. All anti-police murder activists must be present.
For information or to testify: Text: MOVEMENT to 877.560.2184
MASS ASSEMBLY AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITY
EVENT: Anti-police Brutality Assembly for Tyre Nichols
DATE: Wednesday, February 1, 2023
TIME: Immediately after the funeral for Tyre Nichols
LOCATION: Corner of North Bellevue Boulevard and Madison Avenue – Memphis, TN
Immediately after the Tyre Nichols funeral, a major and serious anti-police brutality unity assembly will take place.
MALIK Z. SHABAZZ, ESQ
BLACK LAWYERS FOR JUSTICE
+1 301-513-8445
attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com
