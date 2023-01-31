‘We are just getting started!’ say EA Mobility after installing nearly 500 bathrooms in 2022

EA Mobility Team

King's Lynn based mobility bathroom installer, EA Mobility reported a successful 2022 with 18 new staff joining the business and almost 500 projects completed.

KING'S LYNN, NORFOLK, UK, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- King's Lynn based mobility bathroom specialist, EA Mobility has reported a successful 2022 that was dominated by significant growth and the expansion of its services, with 18 new team members joining the business and almost 500 projects completed.

A year of growth and expansion

The company, which was founded in 2017, has enjoyed a period of rapid growth since then. Its success was reflected by the fact that it achieved turnover of over £5 million in 2022, up from £3.3 million the previous year. EA Mobility also saw its customer base increase by over 50 per cent across the UK.

The company’s managing director Kevin Carvell said that this had been helped largely by its ability to offer ‘a comprehensive range of installation services including adapted kitchens and bathrooms, low level walk in showers, wet rooms, hoists, access ramps and specialist bathing equipment for people with disabilities or long-term health conditions affecting their mobility’.

Enabling the less-abled in the comfort of their own home

An ability to live more independently is a key part of EA Mobility’s mission. The company has always been at the forefront of providing innovative solutions to make life easier for the less-abled in society, and has over 20 years of experience in this area.

The company has worked in partnership with occupational therapists and healthcare providers to develop customised solutions for customers and end-users, including adapted kitchens and bathrooms. They have also worked with a number of care homes to provide specialist equipment such as hoists and baths, which can enhance the quality of life for their residents.

Kevin Carvell, EA Mobility's managing director said:

“We look forward to another successful year creating safe yet stylish accessible bathrooms for our customers across England and Wales. With the team's expansion in 2022, we are able to offer fast turnaround on most projects with start dates within just 4-6 weeks while maintaining the highest level of service and quality.”

"I am immensely proud of what the team has managed to achieve despite the lockdowns and supply chain issues that have been affecting all businesses in construction - 472 completed projects is a big achievement, but we are fully committed to improving this further in 2023."

He continued: "We believe that employing our own workforce is something that makes us stand out from competitors – it shows how much we care about providing high quality but fast turnarounds without any typical issues that often pop up when customers source all contractors independently."

About EA Mobility

EA Mobility specialises in enabling the less-abled in the comfort of their own home though adapted bathrooms, wet-rooms, kitchens, access ramps and associated building works. With over 20 years of experience, we take great pride in enabling people to remain in and enjoy their homes safely – which is why we are offering nationwide coverage for projects, whatever the shape or size of your property.

EA Mobility is approved and accredited by Trading Standards Approved Code, Which? Trusted Traders and Safe Local Trades and Services. Our installers, surveyors and project managers are fully trained and DBS cleared.

Call on 0800 955 8810 to request a full colour brochure or a home visit to discuss your needs and issues. Visit EAMobility.com for more information.

Contact

Tamara Baranova – Marketing Manager

media@eamobility.com

