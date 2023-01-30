December 2022 Total Visitor Count 91.5 Percent of the 2019 Level

Posted on Jan 30, 2023 in News

For Immediate Release: January 30, 2023

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 871,870 visitors arrived in the Hawaiian Islands in December 2022, representing a 91.5 percent recovery from the same month in 2019. As measured in nominal dollars, these visitors spent $1.90 billion in December 2022, an increase of 8.2 percent compared to the $1.75 billion reported for December 2019.

In December 2022, 858,110 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 13,761 visitors arrived by cruise ships during the month. In comparison, 941,128 visitors arrived by air (-8.8%) and 11,313 visitors came by cruise ships (+21.6%) in December 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in December 2022 was 9.49 days, up from 9.27 days (+2.4%) in December 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 266,967 visitors in December 2022 compared to 284,924 visitors (-6.3%) in December 2019.

In December 2022, 447,605 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, an increase of 6.9 percent compared to 418,520 visitors in December 2019. U.S. West visitors spent $910.0 million in December 2022, up 30.4 percent from $697.6 million in December 2019. Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in December 2022 ($226 per person) was much higher compared to December 2019 ($180 per person, +25.4%).

There were 228,459 visitors from the U.S. East in December 2022, a 6.1 percent growth from the 215,358 visitors in December 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $608.0 million in December 2022, up 24.5 percent from $488.3 million in December 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in December 2022 ($259 per person) increased in comparison to December 2019 ($218 per person, +19.0%).

There were 36,988 visitors from Japan in December 2022 compared to 136,635 visitors (-72.9%) in December 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $62.8 million in December 2022 compared to $210.9 million (-70.2%) in December 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in December 2022 ($239 per person) was lower compared to December 2019 ($260 per person,

-8.0%).

In December 2022, 58,361 visitors arrived from Canada compared to 64,182 visitors (-9.1%) in December 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $136.2 million in December 2022, compared to $129.6 million (+5.1%) in December 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in December 2022 ($191 per person) increased compared to December 2019 ($159 per person, +20.0%).

In December 2022, there were 86,697 visitors from All Other International Markets, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, Philippines and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 106,434 visitors (-18.5%) from All Other International Markets in December 2019.

In December 2022, a total of 5,286 trans-Pacific flights with 1,175,147 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 5,676 flights (-6.9%) with 1,252,958 (-6.2%) in December 2019.

For all of 2022, A total of 9,247,848 visitors arrived in the islands, representing an 89 percent recovery from 2019 (10,386,673 visitors). Total visitor spending was $19.29 billion, up 8.9 percent from $17.72 billion in 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In December 2022, 355,928 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 91,183 visitors came from the Mountain region. Most of the U.S. West visitors in December 2022 have been to Hawaii before (82.4%) while 17.6 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 50.0 percent of the U.S. West visitors in December 2022 stayed in hotels, 17.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 15.6 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.9 percent stayed in rental homes, and 8.3 percent stayed in timeshares.

For all of 2022, there were 5,286,825 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 4,595,319 visitors (+15.0%) in 2019. The average length of stay by U.S. West visitors in 2022 was 8.62 days, comparable to 8.65 days (-0.4%) in 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $10.05 billion in 2022 compared to $6.95 billion (+44.6%) in 2019. The average daily visitor spending in 2022 was $221 per person, up considerably from $175 per person (+26.2%) in 2019.

U.S. East: In December 2022, South Atlantic (53,950 visitors), East North Central (48,545 visitors) and West South Central (45,276 visitors) were the three largest regions in terms of visitor arrivals. Six out of ten U.S. East visitors in December 2022 have been to Hawaii before (62.5%) while 37.5 percent were first time visitors. In terms of lodging, 56.8 percent of the U.S. East visitors in December 2022 stayed in hotels, 15.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 13.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.2 percent stayed in rental homes, and 7.2 percent stayed in timeshares.

For all of 2022, 2,473,306 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 2,276,520 visitors (+8.6%) in 2019. The average length of stay by U.S. East visitors in 2022 was 9.90 days, up slightly from 9.68 days (+2.3%) in 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $6.11 billion in 2022 compared to $4.68 billion (+30.5%) in 2019. Daily visitor spending in 2022 rose to $250 per person compared to $213 per person (+17.4%) in 2019.

Japan: Of the 36,988 visitors in December 2022, 36,249 arrived on international flights and 739 came on domestic flights. Most of the Japanese visitors in December 2022 were repeat visitors (77.7%) while 22.3 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 67.7 percent of the visitors in December 2022 stayed in hotels, 19.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 14.1 percent stayed in timeshares and 2.6 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

For all of 2022, there were 199,760 visitors from Japan compared to 1,576,205 visitors (-87.3%) in 2019. The average length of stay by Japanese visitors in 2022 was 8.07 days, much longer compared to 5.90 days (+36.7%) in 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $376.3 million in 2022 compared to $2.25 billion (-83.3%) in 2019. Daily visitor spending in 2022 decreased to $233 per person from $242 per person (-3.4%) in 2019.

Canada: Of the 58,361 visitors in December 2022, 48,921 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 9,440 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of ten Canadian visitors in December 2022 were repeat visitors (69.6%) while 30.4 percent were first-timers to Hawaii. In terms of lodging, 48.0 percent of Canadian visitors in December 2022 stayed in hotels, 29.6 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.0 percent stayed in rental homes, 9.2 percent stayed in timeshares, and 5.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

For all of 2022, there were 399,869 visitors from Canada compared to 540,103 visitors (-26.0%) in 2019. The average length of stay by Canadian visitors in 2022 was 12.32 days, up slightly from 12.14 days (+1.6%) in 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $928.2 million in 2022, compared to $1.08 billion (-14.2%) in 2019. Daily visitor spending in 2022 rose to $188 per person from $165 per person (+14.1%) in 2019.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 486,748 visitors to Oahu in December 2022 compared to 558,346 visitors (-12.8%) in December 2019. Visitor spending was $839.1 million compared to $778.4 million (+7.8%) in December 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 118,319 visitors in December 2022 compared to 127,349 visitors (-7.1%) in December 2019.

For all of 2022, there were 4,864,701 visitors to Oahu, representing a 79.0 percent recovery from 2019 (6,154,248 visitors). Total visitor spending was $8.52 billion in 2022 compared to $8.14 billion (+4.6%) in 2019.

Maui: There were 259,094 visitors to Maui in December 2022 compared to 275,419 visitors (-5.9%) in December 2019. Visitor spending was $557.0 million compared to $513.1 million (+8.6%) in December 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 71,461 visitors in December 2022, down from 75,856 visitors (-5.8%) in December 2019.

For all of 2022, there were 2,910,782 visitors to Maui, representing a 95.1 percent recovery from 2019 (3,059,905 visitors). Total visitor spending was $5.69 billion in 2022 compared to $5.13 billion (+11.0%) in 2019.

Kauai: There were 121,653 visitors to Kauai in December 2022 compared to 124,356 visitors (-2.2%) in December 2019. Visitor spending was $191.6 million compared to $175.1 million (+9.4%) in December 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 29,852 visitors in December 2022, down from 31,202 visitors (-4.3%) in December 2019.

For all of 2022, there were 1,345,265 visitors to Kauai, representing a 98.2 percent recovery from 2019 (1,370,029 visitors). Total visitor spending was $2.18 billion in 2022 compared to $1.91 billion (+14.3%) in 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 158,127 visitors to Hawaii Island in December 2022 compared to 177,912 visitors (-11.1%) in December 2019. Visitor spending was $282.4 million compared to $262.4 million (+7.6%) in December 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 43,204 visitors in December 2022 compared to 46,689 visitors (-7.5%) in December 2019.

For all of 2022, there were 1,674,208 visitors to Hawaii Island, representing a 94.9 percent recovery from 2019 (1,763,904 visitors). Total visitor spending was $2.68 billion in 2022 compared to $2.32 billion (+15.5%) in 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: There were 3,918 scheduled flights with 823,421 seats in December 2022 compared to 3,917 flights (+0.0%) with 781,050 seats (+5.4%) in December 2019.

There was reduced service from Anchorage (7,115 seats, -44.1%), Los Angeles (225,079, -4.5%), Oakland (48,160, -13.0%), Portland (27,929, -28.2%), Sacramento (18,272, -24.9%), Salt Lake City (10,207, -10.7%), San Francisco (122,023, -7.9%) and Seattle (95,503, -0.9%) compared to December 2019. Offsetting these reductions was increased service from Denver (42,380, +12.2%), Las Vegas (50,094, +102.9%), Long Beach (16,415, +180.2%), Phoenix (59,755, +76.9%), San Diego (40,071, +26.6%), and San Jose (53,929,+35.5%). Recently added service from Ontario, California (+5,859 seats, started March 2021) and Santa Ana (+630, started June 2021) also contributed to the growth in flights and seats in December 2022 compared to December 2019.

For all of 2022, there were 48,899 scheduled flights and 9,813,512 seats from the U.S. West compared to 42,760 flights (+14.4%) and 8,564,295 seats (+14.6%) in 2019.

U.S. East: There were 475 scheduled flights with 130,076 seats in December 2022 compared to 413 flights (+15.0%) with 117,211 seats (+11.0%) in December 2019.

There was reduced service from Boston (5,004 seats, -21.7%), Chicago (17,898, -34.4%) and Dallas (33,234, -10.3%) compared to December 2019. Offsetting these reductions was increased service from Atlanta (17,727, +116.1%), Detroit (6,741 seats, +187.6%), Minneapolis (7,006 seats, +117.4%), New York JFK (11,783, +11.3%), Newark (11,225, +50.9%), and Washington D.C. (4,560, +33.2%). Recently added service from Austin, Texas (+3,614, started April 2021) also contributed to the growth.

For all of 2022, there were 4,565 scheduled flights and 1,262,967 seats from the U.S. East compared to 4,129 flights (+10.6%) and 1,182,495 seats (+6.8%) in 2019.

Japan: There were 291 scheduled flights with 78,018 seats from Japan to Honolulu in December 2022. Direct service from Japan to Kona, which was suspended in October and November, operated five flights with 995 seats in December 2022. In comparison, there were 600 flights (-51.5%) with 163,660 seats (-52.3%) from Japan to Honolulu, and 44 flights (-88.6%) with 9,783 seats (-89.8%) to Kona in December 2019. There was increased service from Tokyo-Haneda (30,011, +20.7%); reduced service from Nagoya (1,752 seats, -86.3%), Osaka (10,423 seats, -70.4%), and Tokyo-Narita (36,827, -60.0%); and no service from Fukuoka (-5,004 seats) and Sapporo (-3,614 seats) compared to December 2019.

For all of 2022, there were 1,928 scheduled flights and 479,146 seats from Japan compared to 7,696 flights (-74.9%) and 1,999,204 seats (-76.0%) in 2019.

Canada: There were 340 scheduled flights with 63,182 seats from Canada to Honolulu, Kahului, Kona and Lihue in December 2022 compared to 302 scheduled flights (+12.6%) with 60,079 seats (+5.7%) to the same island airports in December 2019. There was increased service from Calgary (11,985 seats, +73.4%) and Toronto (3,576, +33.3%) which offset reduced service from Vancouver (46,355, -8.2%) in December 2022 compared to December 2019.

For all of 2022, there were 2,473 scheduled flights and 487,215 seats from Canada compared to 2,545 flights (-2.8%) and 484,613 seats (+0.5%) in 2019.

Oceania:

Australia: There were 67 scheduled flights with 20,184 seats from Melbourne (2,010 seats) and Sydney (18,174) in December 2022. In December 2019, there were 101 scheduled flights (-33.7%) with 29,879 seats (-32.4%) with service from Brisbane (3,614 seats), Melbourne (4,355) and Sydney (21,910).

There were 67 scheduled flights with 20,184 seats from Melbourne (2,010 seats) and Sydney (18,174) in December 2022. In December 2019, there were 101 scheduled flights (-33.7%) with 29,879 seats (-32.4%) with service from Brisbane (3,614 seats), Melbourne (4,355) and Sydney (21,910). New Zealand: There were 29 scheduled flights with 8,446 seats from Auckland in December 2022, compared to 35 scheduled flights (-17.1%) with 10,376 seats (-18.6%) in December 2019.

There were 29 scheduled flights with 8,446 seats from Auckland in December 2022, compared to 35 scheduled flights (-17.1%) with 10,376 seats (-18.6%) in December 2019. For all of 2022, there were 818 scheduled flights and 243,825 seats from Australia and New Zealand compared to 1,623 flights (-49.6%) and 494,582 seats (-50.7%) in 2019.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 27 scheduled flights with 7,884 seats from Shanghai in December 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 27 scheduled flights with 7,884 seats from Shanghai in December 2019. Korea: There were 78 scheduled flights with 25,060 seats from Seoul in December 2022 compared to 97 flights (-19.6%) with 29,692 seats (-15.6%) in December 2019.

There were 78 scheduled flights with 25,060 seats from Seoul in December 2022 compared to 97 flights (-19.6%) with 29,692 seats (-15.6%) in December 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were nine scheduled flights with 2,754 seats in December 2019.

Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were nine scheduled flights with 2,754 seats in December 2019. For all of 2022, there were 689 scheduled flights and 217,245 seats from Korea. In comparison there were 1,576 flights (-56.3%) and 482,717 seats (-55.0%), from Korea, China and Taiwan in 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in December 2022 compared to 31 flights (0.0%) with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in December 2019.

There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in December 2022 compared to 31 flights (0.0%) with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in December 2019. Philippines: There were 23 scheduled flights with 7,107 seats from Manila in December 2022 compared to 21 flights (+4.5%) with 6,798 seats (+4.5%) in December 2019.

There were 23 scheduled flights with 7,107 seats from Manila in December 2022 compared to 21 flights (+4.5%) with 6,798 seats (+4.5%) in December 2019. Samoa: There was no direct service from Apia in December 2022 compared to four flights with 656 seats in December 2019.

There was no direct service from Apia in December 2022 compared to four flights with 656 seats in December 2019. Kiribati: Direct air service from Christmas Island continued to be suspended in December 2022. There were four flights with 488 seats in December 2019.

Direct air service from Christmas Island continued to be suspended in December 2022. There were four flights with 488 seats in December 2019. Marshall Islands: There was one scheduled flight with 166 seats from Majuro in December 2022 compared to 18 flights (-94.4%) with 2,988 seats (-94.4%) in December 2019.

There was one scheduled flight with 166 seats from Majuro in December 2022 compared to 18 flights (-94.4%) with 2,988 seats (-94.4%) in December 2019. Fiji: There were three scheduled flights with 510 seats from Nadi in December 2022 compared to five flights (-40.0%) with 850 seats (-40.0%) in December 2019.

There were three scheduled flights with 510 seats from Nadi in December 2022 compared to five flights (-40.0%) with 850 seats (-40.0%) in December 2019. American Samoa: There were 12 scheduled flights with 3,336 seats from Pago Pago in December 2022 compared to 11 flights (+9.1%) with 3,058 seats (+9.1%) in December 2019.

There were 12 scheduled flights with 3,336 seats from Pago Pago in December 2022 compared to 11 flights (+9.1%) with 3,058 seats (+9.1%) in December 2019. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in December 2022 compared to seven flights (-42.9%) with 1,946 seats (-42.9%) in December 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in December 2022 compared to seven flights (-42.9%) with 1,946 seats (-42.9%) in December 2019. For all of 2022, there were 688 scheduled flights and 218,458 seats from Other Markets compared to 1,164 flights (-40.9%) and 316,258 seats (-30.9%) in 2019.

For all of 2022, there were a total of 60,153 trans-Pacific flights and 12,745,630 seats to the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 61,778 flights (-2.6%) and 13,619,247 seats (-6.4%) in 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In December 2022, 13,761 visitors came to the islands aboard five out-of-state cruise ships. Another 9,867 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship, Pride of America.

In December 2019, 11,313 visitors arrived on six out-of-state cruise ships and another 9,588 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For all of 2022, 95,413 visitors entered Hawaii via 52 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 9,140 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships. Turnaround tour occurred when visitors who arrived on out-of-state ships toured the islands and then departed Hawaii by air. After the first group of cruise visitors left, a new group of visitors flew into Honolulu to embark these ships, toured the islands, then most of them remained on these ships to visit the next port. Another 52,605 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America in 2022.

In 2019, 143,508 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 68 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 7,688 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and another 121,854 visitors came by air and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director Chris J. Sadayasu:

It is encouraging to see improvement in our international visitor markets. December 2022 visitor arrivals from Japan (36,988) and Canada (58,361) were at the highest monthly levels since the start of the pandemic. Overall, 2022 international visitors that arrived by air recovered 41.3 percent from 2019, and U.S. visitors were 12.9 percent higher than the 2019 level.

With the continued appreciation of the Japanese yen, we expect to see a significant improvement in the Japanese market in 2023.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

DECEMBER 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2021) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2021 % change 2022P YTD 2021 % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,896.2 1,712.7 10.7 19,291.2 13,127.0 47.0 Total by air 1,890.2 1,712.7 10.4 19,251.8 13,127.0 46.7 U.S. Total 1,517.9 1,519.5 -0.1 16,166.1 12,317.9 31.2 U.S. West 910.0 904.3 0.6 10,052.9 7,994.4 25.7 U.S. East 608.0 615.1 -1.2 6,113.2 4,323.5 41.4 Japan 62.8 8.1 676.4 376.3 65.1 477.9 Canada 136.2 97.0 40.4 928.2 240.6 285.8 All Others 173.2 88.2 96.4 1,781.2 503.3 253.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6.1 0.0 N/A 39.5 0.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,275,984 7,645,593 8.2 85,265,480 65,312,274 30.6 Total by air 8,207,170 7,645,593 7.3 84,793,833 65,312,274 29.8 U.S. Total 6,374,946 6,594,574 -3.3 70,044,466 61,249,727 14.4 U.S. West 4,025,947 4,154,433 -3.1 45,558,089 40,900,008 11.4 U.S. East 2,348,999 2,440,141 -3.7 24,486,377 20,349,720 20.3 Japan 262,405 35,206 645.3 1,611,798 294,720 446.9 Canada 713,734 544,520 31.1 4,928,356 1,364,326 261.2 All Others 856,085 471,292 81.6 8,209,213 2,403,501 241.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 68,814 0 N/A 471,647 0 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 871,870 752,840 15.8 9,247,848 6,777,760 36.4 Total by air 858,110 752,840 14.0 9,152,435 6,777,760 35.0 U.S. Total 676,064 676,740 -0.1 7,760,131 6,468,899 20.0 U.S. West 447,605 447,395 0.0 5,286,825 4,473,588 18.2 U.S. East 228,459 229,345 -0.4 2,473,306 1,995,311 24.0 Japan 36,988 2,418 1,429.7 199,760 18,936 954.9 Canada 58,361 36,641 59.3 399,869 87,900 354.9 All Others 86,697 37,041 134.1 792,676 202,025 292.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 13,761 0 N/A 95,413 0 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 266,967 246,632 8.2 233,604 178,938 30.6 Total by air 264,747 246,632 7.3 232,312 178,938 29.8 U.S. Total 205,643 212,728 -3.3 191,903 167,807 14.4 U.S. West 129,869 134,014 -3.1 124,817 112,055 11.4 U.S. East 75,774 78,714 -3.7 67,086 55,753 20.3 Japan 8,465 1,136 645.3 4,416 807 446.9 Canada 23,024 17,565 31.1 13,502 3,738 261.2 All Others 27,616 15,203 81.6 22,491 6,585 241.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,220 0 N/A 1,292 0 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.49 10.16 -6.5 9.22 9.64 -4.3 Total by air 9.56 10.16 -5.8 9.26 9.64 -3.9 U.S. Total 9.43 9.74 -3.2 9.03 9.47 -4.7 U.S. West 8.99 9.29 -3.1 8.62 9.14 -5.7 U.S. East 10.28 10.64 -3.4 9.90 10.20 -2.9 Japan 7.09 14.56 -51.3 8.07 15.56 -48.2 Canada 12.23 14.86 -17.7 12.32 15.52 -20.6 All Others 9.87 12.72 -22.4 10.36 11.90 -13.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.00 0.00 N/A 4.94 0.00 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 229.1 224.0 2.3 226.2 201.0 12.6 Total by air 230.3 224.0 2.8 227.0 201.0 13.0 U.S. Total 238.1 230.4 3.3 230.8 201.1 14.8 U.S. West 226.0 217.7 3.8 220.7 195.5 12.9 U.S. East 258.8 252.1 2.7 249.7 212.5 17.5 Japan 239.2 229.6 4.2 233.5 220.9 5.7 Canada 190.8 178.1 7.1 188.3 176.4 6.8 All Others 202.4 187.1 8.1 217.0 209.4 3.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 88.2 0.0 N/A 83.7 0.0 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,174.9 2,275.0 -4.4 2,086.0 1,936.8 7.7 Total by air 2,202.7 2,275.0 -3.2 2,103.5 1,936.8 8.6 U.S. Total 2,245.3 2,245.3 0.0 2,083.2 1,904.2 9.4 U.S. West 2,033.0 2,021.3 0.6 1,901.5 1,787.0 6.4 U.S. East 2,661.1 2,682.2 -0.8 2,471.7 2,166.8 14.1 Japan 1,697.1 3,343.7 -49.2 1,883.7 3,438.7 -45.2 Canada 2,333.8 2,647.0 -11.8 2,321.3 2,737.5 -15.2 All Others 1,998.2 2,380.9 -16.1 2,247.0 2,491.5 -9.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 441.1 0.0 N/A 413.6 0.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

DECEMBER 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2019 % change 2022P YTD 2019 % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,896.2 1,752.2 8.2 19,291.2 17,716.1 8.9 Total by air 1,890.2 1,747.8 8.1 19,251.8 17,657.7 9.0 U.S. Total 1,517.9 1,185.9 28.0 16,166.1 11,636.2 38.9 U.S. West 910.0 697.6 30.4 10,052.9 6,952.0 44.6 U.S. East 608.0 488.3 24.5 6,113.2 4,684.2 30.5 Japan 62.8 210.9 -70.2 376.3 2,248.3 -83.3 Canada 136.2 129.6 5.1 928.2 1,081.5 -14.2 All Others 173.2 221.4 -21.8 1,781.2 2,691.7 -33.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6.1 4.4 39.1 39.5 58.4 -32.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,275,984 8,832,636 -6.3 85,265,480 90,360,946 -5.6 Total by air 8,207,170 8,779,507 -6.5 84,793,833 89,692,422 -5.5 U.S. Total 6,374,946 6,116,014 4.2 70,044,466 61,786,807 13.4 U.S. West 4,025,947 3,870,840 4.0 45,558,089 39,752,689 14.6 U.S. East 2,348,999 2,245,174 4.6 24,486,377 22,034,119 11.1 Japan 262,405 811,203 -67.7 1,611,798 9,306,767 -82.7 Canada 713,734 814,896 -12.4 4,928,356 6,554,493 -24.8 All Others 856,085 1,037,394 -17.5 8,209,213 12,044,354 -31.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 68,814 53,129 29.5 471,647 668,524 -29.4 VISITOR ARRIVALS 871,870 952,441 -8.5 9,247,848 10,386,673 -11.0 Total by air 858,110 941,128 -8.8 9,152,435 10,243,165 -10.6 U.S. Total 676,064 633,878 6.7 7,760,131 6,871,839 12.9 U.S. West 447,605 418,520 6.9 5,286,825 4,595,319 15.0 U.S. East 228,459 215,358 6.1 2,473,306 2,276,520 8.6 Japan 36,988 136,635 -72.9 199,760 1,576,205 -87.3 Canada 58,361 64,182 -9.1 399,869 540,103 -26.0 All Others 86,697 106,434 -18.5 792,676 1,255,017 -36.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 13,761 11,313 21.6 95,413 143,508 -33.5 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 266,967 284,924 -6.3 233,604 247,564 -5.6 Total by air 264,747 283,210 -6.5 232,312 245,733 -5.5 U.S. Total 205,643 197,291 4.2 191,903 169,279 13.4 U.S. West 129,869 124,866 4.0 124,817 108,911 14.6 U.S. East 75,774 72,425 4.6 67,086 60,367 11.1 Japan 8,465 26,168 -67.7 4,416 25,498 -82.7 Canada 23,024 26,287 -12.4 13,502 17,958 -24.8 All Others 27,616 33,464 -17.5 22,491 32,998 -31.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,220 1,714 29.5 1,292 1,832 -29.4 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.49 9.27 2.4 9.22 8.70 6.0 Total by air 9.56 9.33 2.5 9.26 8.76 5.8 U.S. Total 9.43 9.65 -2.3 9.03 8.99 0.4 U.S. West 8.99 9.25 -2.8 8.62 8.65 -0.4 U.S. East 10.28 10.43 -1.4 9.90 9.68 2.3 Japan 7.09 5.94 19.5 8.07 5.90 36.7 Canada 12.23 12.70 -3.7 12.32 12.14 1.6 All Others 9.87 9.75 1.3 10.36 9.60 7.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.00 4.70 6.5 4.94 4.66 6.1 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 229.1 198.4 15.5 226.2 196.1 15.4 Total by air 230.3 199.1 15.7 227.0 196.9 15.3 U.S. Total 238.1 193.9 22.8 230.8 188.3 22.6 U.S. West 226.0 180.2 25.4 220.7 174.9 26.2 U.S. East 258.8 217.5 19.0 249.7 212.6 17.4 Japan 239.2 260.0 -8.0 233.5 241.6 -3.4 Canada 190.8 159.0 20.0 188.3 165.0 14.1 All Others 202.4 213.4 -5.2 217.0 223.5 -2.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 88.2 82.1 7.4 83.7 87.3 -4.2 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,174.9 1,839.7 18.2 2,086.0 1,705.7 22.3 Total by air 2,202.7 1,857.2 18.6 2,103.5 1,723.9 22.0 U.S. Total 2,245.3 1,870.9 20.0 2,083.2 1,693.3 23.0 U.S. West 2,033.0 1,666.9 22.0 1,901.5 1,512.8 25.7 U.S. East 2,661.1 2,267.5 17.4 2,471.7 2,057.6 20.1 Japan 1,697.1 1,543.4 10.0 1,883.7 1,426.4 32.1 Canada 2,333.8 2,018.9 15.6 2,321.3 2,002.4 15.9 All Others 1,998.2 2,080.4 -4.0 2,247.0 2,144.7 4.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 441.1 385.6 14.4 413.6 406.7 1.7

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

DECEMBER 2022 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2022P 2021 % change 2022P YTD 2021 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,896.2 1,712.7 10.7 19,291.2 13,127.0 47.0 Total by air 1,890.2 1,712.7 10.4 19,251.8 13,127.0 46.7 Oahu 839.1 733.0 14.5 8,517.3 5,708.7 49.2 Maui 557.0 519.6 7.2 5,689.6 4,043.1 40.7 Molokai 4.5 3.9 15.6 39.1 25.2 55.0 Lanai 15.6 14.8 5.6 148.3 108.1 37.2 Kauai 191.6 174.9 9.5 2,182.2 1,404.7 55.4 Hawaii Island 282.4 266.4 6.0 2,675.3 1,837.2 45.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6.1 0.0 N/A 39.5 0.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,275,984 7,645,593 8.2 85,265,480 65,312,274 30.6 Total by air 8,207,170 7,645,593 7.3 84,793,833 65,312,274 29.8 Oahu 3,667,880 3,174,009 15.6 36,205,901 26,898,075 34.6 Maui 2,215,295 2,187,755 1.3 23,730,175 20,025,929 18.5 Molokai 31,827 26,918 18.2 266,911 182,658 46.1 Lanai 27,427 27,902 -1.7 282,610 234,938 20.3 Kauai 925,409 876,184 5.6 10,460,160 7,005,805 49.3 Hawaii Island 1,339,331 1,352,826 -1.0 13,848,075 10,964,869 26.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 68,814 0 N/A 471,647 0 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 871,870 752,840 15.8 9,247,848 6,777,760 36.4 Total by air 858,110 752,840 14.0 9,152,435 6,777,760 35.0 Oahu 486,748 389,219 25.1 4,864,701 3,326,622 46.2 Maui 259,094 235,880 9.8 2,910,782 2,303,942 26.3 Molokai 4,324 3,354 28.9 43,420 25,758 68.6 Lanai 6,237 5,562 12.1 67,364 47,829 40.8 Kauai 121,653 101,428 19.9 1,345,265 813,647 65.3 Hawaii Island 158,127 143,869 9.9 1,674,208 1,183,458 41.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 13,761 0 N/A 95,413 0 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 266,967 246,632 8.2 233,604 178,938 30.6 Total by air 264,747 246,632 7.3 232,312 178,938 29.8 Oahu 118,319 102,387 15.6 99,194 73,693 34.6 Maui 71,461 70,573 1.3 65,014 54,866 18.5 Molokai 1,027 868 18.2 731 500 46.1 Lanai 885 900 -1.7 774 644 20.3 Kauai 29,852 28,264 5.6 28,658 19,194 49.3 Hawaii Island 43,204 43,640 -1.0 37,940 30,041 26.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,220 0 N/A 1,292 0 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.49 10.16 -6.5 9.22 9.64 -4.3 Total by air 9.56 10.16 -5.8 9.26 9.64 -3.9 Oahu 7.54 8.15 -7.6 7.44 8.09 -8.0 Maui 8.55 9.27 -7.8 8.15 8.69 -6.2 Molokai 7.36 8.03 -8.3 6.15 7.09 -13.3 Lanai 4.40 5.02 -12.3 4.20 4.91 -14.6 Kauai 7.61 8.64 -11.9 7.78 8.61 -9.7 Hawaii Island 8.47 9.40 -9.9 8.27 9.27 -10.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.00 0.00 N/A 4.94 0.00 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 229.1 224.0 2.3 226.2 201.0 12.6 Total by air 230.3 224.0 2.8 227.0 201.0 13.0 Oahu 228.8 230.9 -0.9 235.2 212.2 10.8 Maui 251.4 237.5 5.9 239.8 201.9 18.8 Molokai 140.4 143.6 -2.2 146.4 138.0 6.1 Lanai 570.3 531.0 7.4 524.9 460.2 14.1 Kauai 207.0 199.7 3.7 208.6 200.5 4.0 Hawaii Island 210.8 196.9 7.0 193.2 167.6 15.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 88.2 0.0 N/A 83.7 0.0 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,174.9 2,275.0 -4.4 2,086.0 1,936.8 7.7 Total by air 2,202.7 2,275.0 -3.2 2,103.5 1,936.8 8.6 Oahu 1,723.9 1,883.4 -8.5 1,750.8 1,716.1 2.0 Maui 2,149.7 2,202.9 -2.4 1,954.7 1,754.9 11.4 Molokai 1,033.3 1,152.5 -10.3 900.0 978.9 -8.1 Lanai 2,508.0 2,663.6 -5.8 2,202.1 2,260.4 -2.6 Kauai 1,574.9 1,724.8 -8.7 1,622.1 1,726.4 -6.0 Hawaii Island 1,785.6 1,851.9 -3.6 1,597.9 1,552.4 2.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 441.1 0.0 N/A 413.6 0.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

DECEMBER 2022 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2022 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2022P 2019 % change 2022P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,896.2 1,752.2 8.2 19,291.2 17,716.1 8.9 Total by air 1,890.2 1,747.8 8.1 19,251.8 17,657.7 9.0 Oahu 839.1 778.4 7.8 8,517.3 8,139.8 4.6 Maui 557.0 513.1 8.6 5,689.6 5,128.0 11.0 Molokai 4.5 4.2 5.2 39.1 36.0 8.5 Lanai 15.6 14.5 7.8 148.3 128.9 15.0 Kauai 191.6 175.1 9.4 2,182.2 1,909.0 14.3 Hawaii Island 282.4 262.4 7.6 2,675.3 2,315.9 15.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6.1 4.4 39.1 39.5 58.4 -32.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,275,984 8,832,636 -6.3 85,265,480 90,360,946 -5.6 Total by air 8,207,170 8,779,507 -6.5 84,793,833 89,692,422 -5.5 Oahu 3,667,880 3,947,816 -7.1 36,205,901 41,827,689 -13.4 Maui 2,215,295 2,351,546 -5.8 23,730,175 24,222,598 -2.0 Molokai 31,827 36,028 -11.7 266,911 285,966 -6.7 Lanai 27,427 29,501 -7.0 282,610 269,328 4.9 Kauai 925,409 967,261 -4.3 10,460,160 10,108,788 3.5 Hawaii Island 1,339,331 1,447,354 -7.5 13,848,075 12,978,052 6.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 68,814 53,129 29.5 471,647 668,524 -29.4 VISITOR ARRIVALS 871,870 952,441 -8.5 9,247,848 10,386,673 -11.0 Total by air 858,110 941,128 -8.8 9,152,435 10,243,165 -10.6 Oahu 486,748 558,346 -12.8 4,864,701 6,154,248 -21.0 Maui 259,094 275,419 -5.9 2,910,782 3,059,905 -4.9 Molokai 4,324 6,163 -29.8 43,420 63,035 -31.1 Lanai 6,237 7,004 -11.0 67,364 84,103 -19.9 Kauai 121,653 124,356 -2.2 1,345,265 1,370,029 -1.8 Hawaii Island 158,127 177,912 -11.1 1,674,208 1,763,904 -5.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 13,761 11,313 21.6 95,413 143,508 -33.5 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 266,967 284,924 -6.3 233,604 247,564 -5.6 Total by air 264,747 283,210 -6.5 232,312 245,733 -5.5 Oahu 118,319 127,349 -7.1 99,194 114,596 -13.4 Maui 71,461 75,856 -5.8 65,014 66,363 -2.0 Molokai 1,027 1,162 -11.7 731 783 -6.7 Lanai 885 952 -7.0 774 738 4.9 Kauai 29,852 31,202 -4.3 28,658 27,695 3.5 Hawaii Island 43,204 46,689 -7.5 37,940 35,556 6.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,220 1,714 29.5 1,292 1,832 -29.4 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.49 9.27 2.4 9.22 8.70 6.0 Total by air 9.56 9.33 2.5 9.26 8.76 5.8 Oahu 7.54 7.07 6.6 7.44 6.80 9.5 Maui 8.55 8.54 0.1 8.15 7.92 3.0 Molokai 7.36 5.85 25.9 6.15 4.54 35.5 Lanai 4.40 4.21 4.4 4.20 3.20 31.0 Kauai 7.61 7.78 -2.2 7.78 7.38 5.4 Hawaii Island 8.47 8.14 4.1 8.27 7.36 12.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.00 4.70 6.5 4.94 4.66 6.1 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 229.1 198.4 15.5 226.2 196.1 15.4 Total by air 230.3 199.1 15.7 227.0 196.9 15.3 Oahu 228.8 197.2 16.0 235.2 194.6 20.9 Maui 251.4 218.2 15.2 239.8 211.7 13.3 Molokai 140.4 117.9 19.0 146.4 126.0 16.2 Lanai 570.3 491.7 16.0 524.9 478.8 9.6 Kauai 207.0 181.1 14.3 208.6 188.8 10.5 Hawaii Island 210.8 181.3 16.3 193.2 178.4 8.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 88.2 82.1 7.4 83.7 87.3 -4.2 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,174.9 1,839.7 18.2 2,086.0 1,705.7 22.3 Total by air 2,202.7 1,857.2 18.6 2,103.5 1,723.9 22.0 Oahu 1,723.9 1,394.1 23.7 1,750.8 1,322.6 32.4 Maui 2,149.7 1,863.0 15.4 1,954.7 1,675.9 16.6 Molokai 1,033.3 689.4 49.9 900.0 571.5 57.5 Lanai 2,508.0 2,070.9 21.1 2,202.1 1,533.2 43.6 Kauai 1,574.9 1,408.3 11.8 1,622.1 1,393.4 16.4 Hawaii Island 1,785.6 1,475.2 21.0 1,597.9 1,312.9 21.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 441.1 385.6 14.4 413.6 406.7 1.7

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism