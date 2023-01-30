When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 29, 2022 FDA Publish Date: July 29, 2022 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to presence of benzene Company Name: Edgewell Personal Care Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Hair & scalp sunscreen spray

Company Announcement

SHELTON, Conn., July 29, 2022 – Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today issued a voluntary nationwide recall of three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 to the consumer level as outlined in the table below. An internal review found that some samples of the product contained trace levels of benzene. While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

Importantly, no other batches of Hair & Scalp (either before or after these batch codes) and no other Banana Boat products are in the scope of this recall and may continue to be used by consumers safely and as intended.

UPC DESCRIPTION Lot Code Expiration Size 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20016AF December 2022 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20084BF February 2023 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 21139AF April 2024 6 oz

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it potentially can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening. To date, Edgewell has not received any adverse events related to this recall. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. Daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences according to an independent health assessment using established exposure modeling guidelines.

The voluntarily recalled sunscreen spray products are packaged in aerosol cans. The products were distributed nationwide in the United States through various retailers and online. Edgewell has notified its retailers to remove any remaining recalled product from shelves. Banana Boat will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased a product marked with one of the lot codes in the table above. Lot codes are located on the bottom of the can. Consumers should stop using the affected product immediately and appropriately discard.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Consumers may also visit www.bananaboat.comfor more information and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have any questions, concerns or have experienced any problems related to using these aerosol sunscreen products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; Fieldtrip™ skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,500 employees worldwide.

