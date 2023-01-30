Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,195 in the last 365 days.

Sarlo Statement on Oroho Retirement

Trenton – Senator Paul Sarlo issued the following statement in response to Senate Republican Leader Steve Oroho’s announced retirement:

 

“I will miss Steve Oroho and his work on bi-partisan issues to improve the quality of life in New Jersey. We worked closely together on the Senate Budget Committee for years when he served as the Ranking Member of the Minority Party.

 

“We did not always agree on every policy issue, but we worked in a collaborative and respectful way on significant solutions to many of New Jersey’s most formidable challenges, including property tax relief, economic development, making full pension payments, renewing the Transportation Trust Fund with more funds going directly to counties and municipalities for local projects, the elimination of the estate tax and other actions to promote fiscal responsibility and economic opportunity.

 

“We developed a strong bond and a deep friendship that I will always value.

 

“While I am disappointed by his planned departure and will miss working with him in a bi-partisan manner, I respect his decision to do what is best for himself and his family.”

You just read:

Sarlo Statement on Oroho Retirement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.