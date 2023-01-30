Sarlo Statement on Oroho Retirement

Trenton – Senator Paul Sarlo issued the following statement in response to Senate Republican Leader Steve Oroho’s announced retirement:

“I will miss Steve Oroho and his work on bi-partisan issues to improve the quality of life in New Jersey. We worked closely together on the Senate Budget Committee for years when he served as the Ranking Member of the Minority Party.

“We did not always agree on every policy issue, but we worked in a collaborative and respectful way on significant solutions to many of New Jersey’s most formidable challenges, including property tax relief, economic development, making full pension payments, renewing the Transportation Trust Fund with more funds going directly to counties and municipalities for local projects, the elimination of the estate tax and other actions to promote fiscal responsibility and economic opportunity.

“We developed a strong bond and a deep friendship that I will always value.

“While I am disappointed by his planned departure and will miss working with him in a bi-partisan manner, I respect his decision to do what is best for himself and his family.”