Urban Producers, Public Invited to Attend February Meeting of Federal Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) encourages urban producers, innovative producers and other stakeholders to virtually attend the fourth public meeting of the Federal Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production (Committee) on Feb. 23, 2023.

“Since last year, the Federal Advisory Committee has been a source of valuable, on the ground information and recommendations for USDA,” said Terry Cosby, Chief of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), which houses USDA’s Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production (OUAIP). “This meeting will help us better serve urban and innovative producers and their communities.”

The Committee is part of USDA’s efforts to support urban and innovative agriculture, creating a network for feedback. Members include agricultural producers, and representatives from the areas of higher education or extension programs, non-profits, business and economic development, supply chains and financing. Three public meetings of the Committee were held in 2022.

About the Meeting

Topics include:

Addressing previous public comments.

Subcommittee and committee deliberations.

Public forum.

The meeting will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. ET on February 23. To attend virtually, register by February 23 on the Committee’s webpage.

Written comments for the meeting must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on March 9 through the Federal eRulemaking Portal. Docket #2022-24020.

For special accommodations, contact Markus Holliday at UrbanAgricultureFederalAdvisoryCommittee@usda.gov.

USDA will share the agenda between 24 to 48 hours prior to the meeting on www.usda.gov/partnerships/federal-advisory-committee-urban-ag. Additionally, other resources include the Federal Register notice and the Committee’s webpage.

More Information

OUAIP was established through the 2018 Farm Bill. It is led by NRCS and works in partnership with numerous USDA agencies that support urban agriculture and innovative production. The Committee is part of a broader USDA investment in urban and innovative agriculture. Other efforts include:

Renewing the People’s Garden Initiative, which celebrates collaborative gardens across the country and worldwide that benefit their communities by growing fresh, healthy food and supporting resilient, local food systems using sustainable practices and providing greenspace.

Providing grants for urban agriculture and innovative production that target areas of nutrition access, education, business and start-up costs for new farmers, and policy development related to zoning and other urban production needs.

Providing cooperative agreements that develop and test strategies for planning and implementing municipal compost plans and food waste reduction plans.

Investing in risk management education to broaden reach of crop insurance among urban producers.

Organizing 17 FSA urban county committees to make important decisions about how FSA farm programs are administered locally. Urban farmers who participate in USDA programs in the areas selected are encouraged to participate by nominating and voting.

Learn more at www.usda.gov/urban. For additional resources available to producers, download the Urban Agriculture at a Glance brochure or visit farmers.gov/urban.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. Under the Biden-Harris administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy, and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities throughout America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

