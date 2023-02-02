CANOPY BRANDS ELEVATES AT-HEIGHT SOLUTIONS WITH ACQUISITIONS OF ACCESS INNOVATORS AND GALAXY LIFTS

Parent company of Safewaze and Bee Access levels up with a growing range of protection, access and mobility solutions for at-height challenges

We are proud to formally announce Canopy Brands and deliver a more comprehensive range of protection, access and mobility solutions.” — Brian Colton

UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canopy Brands has acquired Access Innovators and Galaxy Lifts, joining existing subsidiaries Safewaze and Bee Access to create a diversified family of trusted at-height brands with strength in fall arrest equipment, temporary and permanent access equipment and accessories, and powered lifting equipment.

“We are proud to formally announce Canopy Brands and deliver a more comprehensive range of protection, access and mobility solutions,” says Brian Colton, CEO. “Access Innovators increases our depth in the access equipment industry while Galaxy provides a strong entry point in the residential and light commercial lift market. With over 200 talented team members and 200,000 square feet across four facilities – plus an entrepreneurial culture rooted in innovation, responsiveness and continuous improvement – we are further along our journey to become the best at-height solutions company in the world.”

Based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Access Innovators is the #1 distributor of accessories to the suspended access industry in the U.S. with a diversified product offering of over 3,000 items from 75 global suppliers, along with customized product finishing. Products include power cords, transformers, wire rope and hardware, safety rope, electrical accessories, transformers and safety equipment, plus replacement parts supporting electric hoists, mast climbers and material hoists.

Ronald Mazurek, President of Access Innovators, states, “I’m thrilled for our company to join a winning team. We have had a long-standing successful partnership with Safewaze, and always admired the Bee team for their commitment to product excellence and customer orientation. Together, we can offer more value to the marketplace and more opportunities to our people.”

Based in Mabank, Texas, Galaxy is the #1 manufacturer of vertical cargo lifts used in residential and commercial applications along with a line of marine lift controls. Galaxy manufacturers 100% of its lifts and offers both in-house and dealer installation. Products include four models of cargo lifts, a platform lift, boat lift controls and a variety of accessories for customization.

Dan Boyle, CEO of Galaxy Lifts, adds, “Canopy is the perfect partner to support Galaxy’s expansion in the cargo lift market and beyond. We are excited to join an established platform with engineering and marketing expertise, a proven history and clear plan for growth.”

Our respective customers are positioned for success under Canopy Brands with more complete solutions, deeper innovation, increased distribution and expanded support. Seamless, timely service will continue with each company operating as normal from existing locations.

About Canopy Brands (www.canopybrands.us)

Canopy Brands is a family of trusted at-height brands providing protection, access and mobility solutions to commercial and residential markets. Comprised of brands Safewaze (www.safewaze.com), Bee Access (www.beeaccess.com), Access Innovators (www.accessinnovators.com) and Galaxy Lifts (www.galaxylifts.com), we deliver a comprehensive portfolio of over 5,000 products covering fall protection, suspended and permanent access, and powered lifts, plus a growing range of engineering services.