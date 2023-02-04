The Role of CBD in Managing Fibromyalgia's Impact on Daily Life Activities
Fibromyalgia is a chronic disorder causing pain, tenderness, fatigue, sleep problems, headaches and mental health issues. But CBD can help. Everything needed to know about fibromyalgia can be found below. The National Institutes of Health describe fibromyalgia as, "A chronic long-lasting disorder that causes pain and tenderness throughout the body, as well as fatigue and trouble sleeping. Scientists do not fully understand what causes it, but people with a disorder have a heightened sensitivity to pain." Some of the signs and symptoms of fibromyalgia are sleep problems, headaches, depression, anxiety, fatigue, tiredness, and pain and stiffness. People with fibromyalgia also often have problems with memory, thinking, and concentration according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (https://www.cdc.gov/arthritis/basics/fibromyalgia.htm).
Information on the NHS.uk website suggests that fibromyalgia could be brought on by an abnormal event in the central nervous system (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/fibromyalgia/). It is also believed that genetics could leave certain people predisposition to be more susceptible to fibromyalgia and others. Medical professionals believe incidents such as car accidents, serious infections, major operations, or significant emotional trauma could possibly be trigger mechanisms behind fibromyalgia. Fibromyalgia is oftentimes associated with other rheumatic conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, temporomandibular disorder, ankylosing spondylitis, and osteoarthritis which often have symptoms very similar to those experienced by individuals with fibromyalgia. Other medical conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, anxiety, and depression often accompany fibromyalgia. If someone believes they are suffering from the symptoms of fibromyalgia, it is recommended that they meet with a GP as soon as possible.
Taking control of fibromyalgia involves seeking medical advice from a GP. A GP will most likely recommend the combination of talking therapies, exercise, and medicines. The thing about fibromyalgia is that no one treatment is known to help control all symptoms and treatments that work for some may not work for another. Most people who successfully find a way to manage the symptoms of their fibromyalgia use a combination of treatments. Some people find treatments like acupuncture to be beneficial. In some instances, acupuncture may help with the symptoms of fibromyalgia for several weeks. To gain control of fibromyalgia, a combination of smart lifestyle decisions will be necessary. Exercise, relaxation, better eating and sleeping habits will ultimately play a vital role in how one can manage their fibromyalgia. If it is desired to avoid prescription drugs or they don’t seem to be working, some may want to consider trying CBD to help with their fibromyalgia.
Fibromyalgia and CBD
CBD and fibromyalgia may just be two things that were meant to go together. Many people who suffer with fibromyalgia are choosing to add CBD to their daily routine as part of a smart lifestyle decision. They use CBD in combination with a healthy diet and moderate exercise. Many people find CBD helps them relax as well as offer them clarity and motivation when needed. CBD doesn't help people relax by creating an intoxicating feeling. Instead, it helps promote relaxation by helping facilitating a healthy body. When someone can experience a reduction in inflammation alone, many other things seem to fall into place. Pain reduces, stress reduces, and anxiety reduces just to name a few. These things alone can contribute to helping control some of the symptoms of fibromyalgia. Before trying CBD for this condition, it is important to seek professional medical advice. Once diagnosed with fibromyalgia, speak with a GP to learn more about CBD and Fibromyalgia.
Daily Impact of Fibromyalgia on Living
Fibromyalgia can cause great complications in someone's daily life. In most cases, having fibromyalgia greatly impedes on a person’s daily routine. Side effects from fibromyalgia can, will, and often do interfere with personal life, work, and can be debilitating to many aspects of life. Suffering from the symptoms of fibromyalgia makes it very difficult to get out and do the things people love to do. Spending time with family, friends, and loved ones becomes a daunting task. Work performance can greatly be impeded due to many underlying factors of fibromyalgia. Fibromyalgia can even place a great strain on romantic relationships with that special someone. Many people who suffer with fibromyalgia experience painful restless nights with little to no sleep. Sleep is essential for our bodies to operate properly. When the body becomes sleep deprived, all kinds of things start to go wrong. When things are already going wrong such as they do with fibromyalgia, it's a recipe for disaster. Medical professionals advise that people with fibromyalgia learn to manage their energy reserves by taking breaks, setting limits, and making good choices. An integral part to the care of anyone with fibromyalgia is a comprehensive assessment of their symptoms. Once this comprehensive assessment has been made, a better understanding of the impact of Fibromyalgia on daily life will be had.
Pain Caused by Fibromyalgia
Fibromyalgia is a cocktail of pain. It involves sleep disorders, fatigue, and chronic pain. It's estimated that somewhere between 2 to 5% of the adult population globally suffers from fibromyalgia pain (https://www.boneandjointburden.org/fourth-edition/iiib50/fibromyalgia). In the UK alone fibromyalgia is said to affect an estimated 3% of the population (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/fibromyalgia/#:~:text=Some%20estimates%20suggest%20nearly%201,a%20difficult%20condition%20to%20diagnose.). Fibromyalgia pain can be different for everyone. The pain threshold can be increased by nervous system disorders, hormonal disorders, and more. Factors such as childhood trauma, shock, or intense stress can also trigger fibromyalgia flare-ups. Cold wet climates, stress, a lack of movement or overall inactivity or too much movement such as overworking the body can also trigger fibromyalgia pain. Dealing with fibromyalgia pain can be a complicated task. Sometimes it involves prescription drug treatments and other times non-drug treatments will do the trick. When prescription drugs are involved, doctors usually end up prescribing one or a combination of anti-inflammatories, antidepressants, muscle relaxers, and pain-relieving creams to help control the symptoms associated with Fibromyalgia Pain. With natural compounds such as CBD supplements showing great potential, they could be just what is needed for those living with fibromyalgia.
