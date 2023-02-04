Magic of CBD Discovered: Say Goodbye to Mental Fog and Hello to Clarity
CBD is a phytocannabinoid produced by cannabis and hemp plants and is considered a nootropic due to its potential benefits for cognitive functions.BARKING, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabidiol or CBD for short is a phytocannabinoid produced by cannabis and hemp plants. This compound has been shown to do many things but now we are asking the question, is CBD a nootropic? This is a great question and one that we explore in depth below. CBD has been anecdotally reviewed often on its ability to efficiently relieve things such as anxiety, depression, insomnia, pain and more. Many of these aspects are also supported by similar findings in research studies. But is CBD a nootropic? The short and sweet of it is, yes, CBD is a nootropic. To understand how, one must first understand what a nootropic is and what nootropic compounds are utilized for. Nootropic uses include improving cognitive function, increasing memory retention, improving mental functions, and even pain relief.
Nootropics don't just encapsulate substances that can be consumed but also ancient practices such as Qigong and acupuncture. If this has peaked interest perhaps the article Nootropics and Pain Management will be of interest to learn more about nootropic uses.
CBD is a Nootropic
Seeing how nootropics are used to enhancement mental function it is believed that CBD is a nootropic. While CBD does not offer intoxicating mind altering psychoactive effects, it does offer many properties that have been found to offer various potential benefits that could result in improved mental function. As an example,
“CBD behaves as a non-competitive negative allosteric modulator of CB1 receptor, and it reduces the efficacy and potency of THC and AEA. CBD also regulates the perception of pain by affecting the activity of a significant number of other targets, including non-cannabinoid GPCRs (e.g., 5-HT1A), ion channels (TRPV1, TRPA1 and TPRM8, GlyR), PPARs, while also inhibiting uptake of AEA and weakly inhibiting its hydrolysis by the enzyme fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH).”– NCBI
CBD doesn't necessarily boost one’s mental processing ability beyond what they are naturally able to do, however, it may help to improve cognitive function by eliminating or otherwise preventing the negative effects that are presented by other underlying issues such as depression or anxiety.
CBD come in many different forms and may be the perfect option if consumers are looking to utilize CBD as a nootropic compound. CBD most commonly come in the form of a capsule or a gummy that most people are used to. CBD however could be considered anything that is consumed that has CBD in it including CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD beverages and more.
Now that we know that CBD really is a nootropic and have answered the question of what are nootropics, let’s take a closer look at how CBD can be used as nootropic compounds. This includes the use of CBD for anxiety, depression, stress, sleep, and neuroprotection.
Using CBD as a Nootropic Anxiety Reliever
There are many ways in which CBD may help reduce anxiety alleviating its depression upon the brain’s function. Research has shown that CBD can significantly reduce socially anxiety caused by public speaking and it is also known to counteract the anxiety that is commonly the result of consuming another cannabinoid known as THC which results in psychoactive effects (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3079847/). There is also research supporting CBD's potential in helping with many forms of anxiety ranging from panic attacks to obsessive compulsive disorder and even post-traumatic stress disorder (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4604171/).
Using CBD as a Nootropic for Depression Suppression
Depression is another condition which has a direct effect on the brain and can lead to things such as a lack of motivation. CBD's ability to help relieve depression can also help to result in improvement of these additional side effects that result in dampened cognitive ability.
Using CBD as a Nootropic for Stress Regulation
Stress is considered to be one of those detrimental ailments that one can suffer from as it can have a direct impact on many different aspects of one’s overall health. CBD has been found through research to directly affect the brain systems that are involved in the regulation of and our responses to stress (https://translational-medicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12967-021-02891-6#:~:text=Introduction,traumatic%20stress%20disorder%20%5B5%5D.). This means that when utilized intentionally CBD's nootropic properties could help us to better respond and overall handle stress better in our day to day lives.
Using CBD as a Nootropic for Improved Sleep
Speaking of stress, anxiety, and depression, all three of these things can also affect our sleep. It has been proven time and time again that sleep deprivation and poor sleep habits can have a direct impact on our overall health. Through helping us to deal with issues such as stress, anxiety, and depression, CBD may also help us get a better night's sleep, and who doesn’t want a good night’s sleep?
Using CBD as a Nootropic for Neuroprotection
CBD has also been found to have neuroprotective compounds that may help to naturally defend against age-related declining cognitive function as well as declining cognitive function due to neurodegenerative conditions (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3579248/#:~:text=At%20concentrations%20between%201%20and,expression%20of%20several%20phosphatases%20in). Thus far research in animals have shown CBD offers properties that help to protect against degeneration of brain neurons through antioxidant properties (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7070382/).
Nootropics are also sometimes called cognitive enhancers or smart drugs. Compounds that are available over the counter aside from CBD that are considered to be nootropics include but are not limited to caffeine, panax ginseng, ginkgo biloba, creatine, and omega-3 fatty acids to name a few. There are also prescription nootropics that may be beneficial if over the counter options such as the ones listed above or CBD do not work for one’s specific needs. However, with CBD on track to be worth more than £1B by 2025, it would be safe to say that CBD is efficient in many things that consumers are seeking it out for including its ability to act as a nootropic with great efficiency in various manners.
