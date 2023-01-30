Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,589 in the last 365 days.

Text Message Reminders for Court Users Available in Six Iowa Counties

Iowans in Shelby, Sioux, Polk, Marshall, Dubuque, and Davis counties may participate in a pilot project to receive text message reminders of upcoming court dates or payment plan due dates. There is no charge for the text reminder service.

“We hope these text reminders help people avoid the additional consequences of missing an important court date or payment,” State Court Administrator Robert Gast said. “We are testing the effectiveness of the two services before deciding whether to take it statewide.”

The text reminders are for upcoming hearing dates in criminal, simple misdemeanor, and non-traffic cases. The text reminders for payment plan due dates are for disposed criminal, simple misdemeanor, and traffic cases. The text messages are all sent at 1:00 p.m.

It is simple to register for the text reminders by phone using the case identification number for the upcoming hearing or, in the case of payment plan due date, the disposed case. A person can register for multiple pending cases or payment plans. Each text reminder comes with the option to unsubscribe.

Detailed information is available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at www.iowacourts.gov. A link to the eReminder page is located under “For the Public” on the home page. The text reminders are courtesy reminders and are not a substitute for official court communications.

For More Information:

Steve Davis
Communications Director
Iowa Judicial Branch
steve.davis@iowacourts.gov

You just read:

Text Message Reminders for Court Users Available in Six Iowa Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.