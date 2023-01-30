CBP Buffalo Field Operations – 2022 Year in Review

BUFFALO, N.Y. – This past year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Buffalo Field Operations, which covers 16 ports of entry throughout New York State, continued to intercept narcotics, firearms, currency and wanted individuals, as well as work toward creating more locations for trusted traveler enrollment opportunities.

“Our officers work tirelessly every day to protect our nation’s security and our local communities,” said Director, Buffalo Field Operations Rose Brophy. “This is just a small glimpse into the incredible work being done across our entire field office.”

Statistics from 2022 saw over 9,500 pounds of narcotics seized. One significant seizure occurred at the Buffalo Port of Entry, Lewiston Bridge border crossing with more than 100 pounds of marijuana discovered in a commercial shipment of “foam scrap”. Within this seizure was more than 9,100 pounds of Marijuana, over 60 pounds of Khat and approximately 100 pounds of Ecstasy. Additionally, CBP officers also discovered more than 100 pounds of Ketamine and according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), ketamine, commonly known on the street as Special K, distorts perceptions, it causes amnesia, temporary paralysis, and dangerously slows breathing, and potentially shuts down body systems leading to cardiac arrest or respiratory failure. Along with other club drugs, ketamine is popular among teens and young adults at dance clubs and raves. It delivers hallucinogenic effects and is sometimes used to facilitate sexual assault crimes.

Across Buffalo Field Operations, a total of 84 weapons were seized, including the recovery of a stolen firearm that was discovered on an occupant of a passenger vehicle at the Buffalo Port of Entry, Peace Bridge crossing.

There was a total of 96 travelers arrested who had NCIC warrants, to include a subject at the Champlain Port of Entry for Armed Carjacking and another at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry for Child Exploitation.

Currency in the amount of $378,000 was seized throughout 2022, with over $230,000 of that from a traveler at the Champlain Port of Entry who did not report a mix of U.S., Euro, Guinea, Peru, Kuwait and Swiss funds.

We also encountered and seized Intellectual Property Rights violations on several items over the course of 2022. This included multiple Cartier Watches intercepted at our Rochester Port of Entry worth over $2 million dollars.

These seizures and arrests represent a vast array of threats encountered in both the commercial and passenger environments. They highlight the efforts of CBP employees to prevent the importation of illegal items and to protect the commerce of the United States.

In addition to these accomplishments, the Buffalo Field Office successfully opened new Trusted Traveler enrollment centers at the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry, the Buffalo Port of Entry at the Peace Bridge border crossing, and Ogdensburg Port of Entry.

