Tray.io Named a Sole Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS

Tray.io, the leader in low-code automation and integration, today announced it has been recognized as a sole Challenger in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)1. Low-code, cloud-first automation is quickly gaining market traction as enterprises demand that more agile automation strategies be available to line-of-business employees, while IT manages integration governance and scale. With a scalable, resilient and secure platform, Tray.io gives both line-of-business and technical users the power to connect systems and build automations that provide faster ways to do their jobs and achieve business results. The company has garnered a 96% "Would recommend" rating on Gartner® Peer Insights™, which Tray.io believes demonstrates high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty. The report is available at https://tray.io/report/gartner-magic-quadrant-eipaas.

"The shifts in momentum evident in this report indicate that the scale, elasticity and economics now available in the cloud are forcing an evolution in enterprise architectures," said Rich Waldron, Co-founder and CEO of Tray.io. "Unlike the outdated constructs of manual provisioning, limited scale, long development cycles and the other shortcomings of legacy approaches to iPaaS, the Tray way is a modern, low-code and elastic platform. It gives IT the governance and scale capabilities needed to unleash teams across Marketing, Sales, Finance and HR to transform fragmented processes into powerful business outcomes. Putting transformation in the hands of those closest to the business process can increase enterprise velocity 10X and improve competitiveness in today's challenging business environment."

Enterprises are caught in the digital transformation backdraft as their business processes become increasingly difficult to manage with complicated technology stacks, resulting in subpar performance. IT, who have been saddled with legacy and developer-only tools that put them on the hook for every integration need, are more often choosing modern low-code platforms. With Tray.io, IT and line-of-business teams can now collaborate to achieve integration speed, automation velocity and agility by empowering business teams to meet their needs in a sustainable and scalable way. In the process, they overcome the developer talent gap and cut the costs and maintenance typically found in complex, code-centric integrations.

According to Gartner, "Given the advanced capabilities and immense scale of iPaaS vendors, this technology has become the strategic integration platform of choice for hundreds of thousands of organizations around the world. In many cases, iPaaS has replaced previous generations of integration platform software such as application integration suites, data integration tools and B2B gateway software."

Delivering a Platform for the Future of Integration and Automation

Tray.io is designed from the ground up for enterprise automation at scale, enabling everyone to be a builder. It is a low-code, cloud-first approach to automation and integration that is delivered on a scalable, resilient and secure platform. Both line-of-business and technical users can take advantage of its power and flexibility to connect systems and build the automations that provide a faster and more efficient way to do their jobs and achieve business results.

Anyone solving departmental process challenges like streamlining Revenue Operations, fast-tracking HR on-boarding, transforming Finance quote to cash or automating IT user provisioning no longer need to rely on developers to save them or pay any attention to the back-end complexity of integrations (e.g., testing, error-handling, logging, resiliency, cost and security). Instead, they can focus on taming complex business logic and delivering impactful business outcomes. Business teams can transform processes with ease, and product and services teams can deliver customer integrations quickly and seamlessly. In addition, product teams use Tray Embedded to expand their product functionality, elevate customer satisfaction and drive ARR by quickly adding in-product, self-service integrations that blend seamlessly with their product look and feel.

Challenger Designation Caps Off Banner Year for Tray.io

Tray.io recently secured $40M in funding, to further accelerate innovation, drive global growth and elevate customer experience. Additionally, Tray.io:

Experienced more than 100% revenue growth and the acquisition of new customers, such as Capital One, Clif Bar & Company, SharkNinja and Wondery, an Amazon Company, for a total of nearly 70,000 end-customers globally.

Appointed industry veterans Shane Jackson as Chief Marketing Officer and Brian Howie as Senior Vice President of Sales.

Introduced several new capabilities that extend the value of low code in the enterprise. Connector Builder ensures that no one needs to use complex, developer-only SDKs to fit specific integration needs with homegrown apps or others where pre-built services may not exist. Connectivity API expands access to Tray.io's pre-built service connectors via a programmatic interface and equips developers to integrate apps and data quickly using just three API calls. Finally, the company bolstered security with new regional data centers so that enterprises can meet compliance, privacy and data sovereignty requirements.

About Tray.io

Tray.io is a low-code automation platform that can easily turn unique business processes into repeatable and scalable workflows that evolve whenever business needs change. Unlike iPaaS products, which are expensive, complex and code-intensive, Tray.io's flexible self-service platform makes it simple to build integrations using any API and connect enterprise applications at scale without incremental costs. Process innovation is today's competitive advantage since companies can no longer differentiate on their tech stacks alone. The promise of SaaS led to an avalanche of siloed point solutions that require businesses to force their processes into rigid, predetermined schema. The Tray Platform removes these limitations, empowering both non-technical and technical users to create sophisticated workflow automations that streamline data movement and actions across multiple applications. Freed from tedious and repetitive tasks, product leaders, and IT, are able to uplevel their skill sets with automation to unlock their full potential and do things in a way that's right for their business. Love your work. Automate the rest.™

