Workstream.io Expands Support for Popular Data Applications on its Analytics Hub

Workstream.io, the comprehensive analytics hub for managing and organizing critical data assets, today announced that it has significantly expanded the number of integrations supported by its analytics hub, enhancing its support for a wider variety of Business Intelligence (BI), data notebooks, product analytics, general productivity, operational SaaS, and security & identity management tools.

"Workstream.io is on a mission to help data-driven organizations get more out of the massive investments they've made in infrastructure by making critical data assets more valuable to all of the organizational stakeholders that rely upon them for decision making," said Nicholas Freund, Co-founder and CEO, Workstream.io. "By radically expanding our integration support, we have elevated our platform's capabilities for serving enterprise-level clients, streamlining the process of data asset management and helping to facilitate workflows."

Workstream.io empowers organizations to derive optimal value from their critical data assets by simplifying workflow management. At the time of its public launch in June 2022, Workstream.io was natively integrated with dbt Labs, JIRA, Looker/GoogleCloud, Mode, Slack, Tableau, Salesforce, and Thoughtspot. Since then, the Workstream.io analytics hub has radically expanded its integrations, and now provides support for twice as many tools for BI, data transformation, general collaboration and productivity, multimedia, and security. The new enhancements include fully integrated support for:



"Our research indicates that, while usage of BI tools remains flat in many enterprises, a rising population of business managers crave analytics to perform their jobs," said Kevin Petrie, Vice President Research, Eckerson Group. "Workstream.io aims to fill that gap by empowering business managers to consume, curate, and share BI outputs without needing to learn extensive new BI skills."

