DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Pre-Engineered Buildings Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global pre-engineered buildings market.

The global pre-engineered buildings market is expected to grow from $15.24 billion in 2021 to $17.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.98%. The pre-engineered buildings market is expected to reach $26.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.98%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the pre-engineered buildings market are Jindal Buildsys, Lloyd Insulations, Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd., Tiger Steel Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd. (TSEIL), BlueScope Steel, NCI Building Systems, Kirby Building Systems, Nucor Corporation, Zamil Steel Holding Company, ATCO, Lindab Group, PEBS Pennar, Everest Industries, Era infra, Tata Bluescope Steel, Multicolor steels Pvt. Ltd, SML Group, Smith Structures India Pvt Ltd, Atad Steel Structure Corporation, Memaar Building Systems, Norsteel Buildings, Rigid Global Buildings, Mabani Steel, Emirates Building Systems, Phenix Construction Technologies, and Octamec Group.

The pre-engineered buildings market consists of sales of pre-engineered buildings and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a metal structure with a factory-made structural frame containing a standard roof and wall support, assembled on site.

Built-up parts are produced to exact sizes at the factory, then brought to the construction site and welded together. Pre-Engineered Buildings are extensively used for factories, community halls, parked sheds, Commercial showrooms, cold storage, stadiums, railway platforms, airports, and others. They are also used in warehouses as they take less construction time and are cost-effective.

The main structures of pre-engineered buildings are of single-story and multi-story. Single-story refers to prefabricated steel buildings which have only one floor or level. The products used in pre-engineered buildings are walls, columns and beams, roofs and floors. The pre-engineered buildings are used in warehouses, commercial industries, and various infrastructures.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the pre-engineered buildings market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in pre-engineered buildings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increase in the adoption of pre-engineered buildings for offices significantly contributes to the growth of the pre-engineered buildings market. Due to rapid urbanization and economic growth in developing countries, various firms seek faster and more cost-effective ways to construct their office space. Pre-engineered buildings are sought for their cost-effectiveness and speedy construction.

According to Future buildings, a Canada-based company that manufactures prefabricated steel buildings, the number of firms that use prefabricated steel structures grows every year. Steel structures account for 75%-80% of new commercial and corporate construction. Therefore, an increase in the adoption of pre-engineered buildings is expected to propel the growth of the pre-engineered buildings market.

Green building has emerged as a trend in the pre-engineered buildings market. Companies are focused on making the pre-engineered green building to drive the momentum toward sustainable development. The environmental effect of buildings, their construction, lifetime, and eventual removal are all considered under sustainable or green buildings.

It mitigates this impact by utilizing environmentally friendly construction materials, energy efficiency, creative building design, and a healthy interior atmosphere. Pre-engineered structures use a high amount of recycled materials in their construction. They employ sustainable building design and construction techniques and take less time to construct than standard structures.

CDMG, a US-based construction company, estimates that Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design(LEED), a rating system devised by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC), is certifying 2 million square feet of construction space around the world every day. This is signaling the rising green building trend in the pre-engineered buildings market.

The countries covered in the pre-engineered buildings market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Characteristics

3. Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Pre-Engineered Buildings

5. Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market, Segmentation By Structure, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

6.2. Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market, Segmentation By Products, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Walls

Columns and Beams

Roofs and Floors

6.3. Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Warehouses and industrial

Commercial

Infrastructure

Others

7. Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z622rw-engineered?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets