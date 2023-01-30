Europe's premier mining investment event, connecting miners with money and investors with opportunity

London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - Mines and Money Connect returns to London for the second year running after high demand, providing a space for global mining leaders to connect with active investors, solution providers and innovators.

From 25 - 26 April 2023, the event will bring together 700+ attendees, including 80+ mining companies, and 400+ investors, for two days of unparalleled networking, high-class content and deal-making.

This event aims to shape the investment landscape in mining for 2023 and beyond. CEOs from junior mining corporates will join investors in face-to-face meetings to share their latest projects, highlighting key reasons to invest. See who is exhibiting here.

The 70+ speakers will talk in various formats from intimate fireside chats, to project spotlights, mining pitch battles and panel sessions. Expect to take away actionable insights you can deliver to your team to help deliver your business objectives. The key topics covered throughout the two-day program include what's next for the energy transition, government policy on critical minerals and implications for the mining field, new thinking in ECG, and sustainability and metal prices in 2023. View the program and speakers here.

Across two days, there are thousands of opportunities to network, brainstorm, and share knowledge, providing the perfect platform to obtain invaluable new business contacts, connect with the industry's leading figureheads and explore new ideas.

Meetings are at the heart of what we do. To ensure your time is maximised onsite, there is an AI-driven meeting planner, allowing you to pre-schedule all of your meetings, depending on your needs. Find out more here.

There are a number of ways to get involved with Mines and Money Connect. Contact a member of the team at connect@minesandmoney.com to discuss your participation or register for your pass here.

For more information on the event, visit the event website here or contact connect@minesandmoney.com.

