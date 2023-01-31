Submit Release
20th Anniversary - Detroit City Council Hearing on Sustainable Solar-Hydrogen Powered Transportation Infrastructure

This image shows the highway billboard artwork for the Motor City Maglev. In the image is shown perspective image of the HSH elevated rail system with a shiny silver maglev transport vehicle on the rail in the fore ground. The words: Clean, Quiet and Fas

Billboard artwork for the Motor City Maglev Elevated Rail System - Clean, Quiet, Fast

This image shows the founder of the Interstate Traveler Company, Justin Eric Sutton, answering questions from members of Detroit City Council on January 31st 2003

Founder Justin Sutton speaking with members of Detroit City Council

This image shows the cross section of the HSH elevated rail system in a deep perspective view. The forground shows the multitude of protected conduit embedded inside the elevated rail system, it shows the solar panals on the top surface, and the pair of

HSH Elevated Rail System Cross-Sectional Digram showing the protected internal conduit cluster.

Twenty years ago today, Detroit City Council held a public hearing on fully sustainable solar and hydrogen infrastructure for the US Interstate Highway System

DETROIT, MI, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just over twenty years ago, back in the year 2002, a small startup company from the suburbs of Detroit published a technical description for a new sustainable solar and hydrogen powered infrastructure system that would be fully integrated with public transportation. The founder designed the system as an upgrade to the Interstate Highway network and dubbed it "The Interstate Traveler Project".

After building the initial advisory board, the team traveled to deliver documentation to local business leaders, skilled-trades unions and government officials at townships, cities, counties, regional councils of government and various State of Michigan Departments to prepare to publish a new ISO Standard for networked public transportation. The team engaged several Federal Agencies and international NGOs like the Organization of American States, delivering proposal documentation all over the world. Then on the last day of January 2003, the launch-team presented themselves to Detroit City Council along with a chief representative of Uni-Solar, LLC of Michigan, and the Chairman of the House Transportation Committee from the State's Capitol. 

Soon after this historic presentation, with endorsement and general correspondence letters piling in from government, business and banking professionals, the team was called to the Michigan Legislature for a long series of committee hearings. Then by mid-year 2003, the House and Senate of the State of Michigan each passed Unanimous Resolutions to Memorialize the United States Congress in a formal request for assistance to begin construction. 

The company presenting this hydrogen infrastructure system began private R&D on the 19th of March 1995 and the work was deemed by advisors to be too sensitive to discuss publicly until after the US Air Force announcement about using wind and solar power to make hydrogen at Joint Base Pearl Harbor. Another council was held, and the decision was made to publish the Interstate Traveler Project in 2002. Over the last two decades the company has delivered proposals to senior governmental, diplomatic and commercial leaders all around the world.

This historic video archive footage of this public hearing before Detroit City Council gives a startling impression in light of the growing global goals to build a better and more sustainable future with Hydrogen and Solar power now 20 years after this historic event.

To watch the full unedited Interstate Traveler Project presentation to Detroit City Council:
Click on this link to view the full historic video presentation on Rumble.

To see the 4m24s video presentation, please click the embedded link to YouTube.

To see the latest updated proposal for South East Michigan, please visit this link to learn about the Motor City Maglev proposal.

For a better, faster, safer and more clean and green future.

Updated 4m24s informational video on the Hydrogen Super Highway elevated rail system that uses solar and hydrogen to power state of the art magnetic levitation

