Tommy (C. Thomas) Howell Releases Debut Record American Storyteller
Singer-songwriter Tommy (C.Thomas) Howell’s debut record, American Storyteller, is out today on all streaming platforms.
I can't wait for people to hear the songs and my stories. I’m excited for them to get to know who I really am, not hiding behind a character or a script.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Tommy (C.Thomas) Howell’s debut record, American Storyteller, is out today on all streaming platforms. Best known for his iconic acting performances in The Outsiders, E.T., Red Dawn, The Walking Dead and many others, Tommy is now adding songwriter and musician to his resume. He is delighted to unveil this new form of his creativity to his fans. He adds, “I can't wait for people to hear the songs and my stories. I’m excited for them to get to know who I really am, not hiding behind a character or a script."
— Tommy Howell
The album was recorded and produced in Nashville by Dean Miller (son of country music legend Roger Miller), who recalls, “Working with Tommy has been an amazing experience. He brings a work ethic to everything that is incredible. I’ve had the pleasure of seeing how quickly his sound and skill have developed through our sessions together. He has found his place in music pretty quickly and it’s an honor to be a part of this project.” American Storyteller consists of eleven tracks of Texas thunder-heart meets mountain-music soul. Tommy wrote or co-wrote all but one song on the album with Kevin Lee, Dave Kennedy, and Kurt Thomas.
Since moving to Nashville, Tommy has had the pleasure of working with many of country music’s biggest names. Larry Gatlin, who performed with Tommy at the Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival in 2022 praises Tommy’s music, “These songs came right up out of the dirt and dust of rodeo arenas all over the West and Tommy's scratchy, twanging downright infectious voice is a cross between Cash/Kristofferson/Dylan/Willie and Prine. For my money, that's a pretty good place to start. The band is tight, funky, and in-tune with Tommy and his soulful interpretations of the songs. I'm a believer!"
People Magazine, which premiered Tommy’s first single, “Rose Hill,” reported, "Howell currently finds himself juggling an onslaught of good fortune at the moment, as he continues to nurture his thriving music career with ongoing acting ventures such as the upcoming Netflix series Obliterated, while also playing live shows throughout Nashville and beyond."
Tommy is currently on the road performing across the country, entertaining audiences with rousing live music and fascinating stories from his many years in Hollywood. Tickets to see Tommy live can be found here.
About Tommy Howell
Tommy “C. Thomas” Howell is a country / Americana singer/songwriter, known for his esteemed 40-year acting, producing, and directing career ranging from The Outsiders to the upcoming Netflix series Obliterated. Based in Nashville, TN, Howell recorded his debut project with award-winning producer Dean Miller. In between filming, Tommy performs riveting concerts combining storytelling and music. Learn more at www.tommyhowellmusic.com
