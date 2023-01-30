Submit Release
The DEC Network’s WomenXTech Summit sponsored by Smart Business Concepts Kicks off Year-Long Programming for Women

Valerie Freeman

Keynote Speaker

Women in Tech 2023

The DEC Network's Women in Tech 2023

WomenXTech aligns seamlessly with two of our core objectives at SMART: to support women and minority-owned businesses and to be a tech leader in the finance industry”
— Clint Bowers, CEO
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DEC Network is proud to announce the 2023 WomenXTech Summit. In partnership with Smart Business Concepts, The DEC Network will host this one-day, in-person summit for women at Smart Business Concepts’ headquarters in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023.

According to the Governor’s Commission for Women, making Texas a place for women entrepreneurs to thrive, is a No. 1 priority for the state.

Currently, Texas is home to 3 million businesses with 1.25 million being women-owned!

The DEC Network works year-round to provide opportunities to all entrepreneurs, but heavily focuses on serving BIPOC populations. For the past ten years, with programs like WE (Women Entrepreneurs) Dallas, The DEC Network has awarded thousands of dollars through pitch competitions and has put on hundreds of educational and networking events.

This WomenXTech Summit is one of the larger-scale events that bring women tech entrepreneurs together to spread their ideas on how to succeed and support each other in a biased technology industry. To help make this event possible, Smart Business Concepts is proud to be the presenting sponsor.

Smart Business Concepts is a comprehensive, tech-savvy financial firm. “WomenXTech aligns seamlessly with two of our core objectives at SMART: to support women and minority-owned businesses and to be a tech leader in the finance industry," said Clint Bowers, CEO and founder of Smart Business Concepts."We believe that smart companies are the ones with a focus on innovation and a commitment to diversity and inclusion. We're proud to be a part of an event that not only invites brilliant female tech leaders to the table but really gives them the stage."

Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Valerie Freeman will deliver the keynote address. Valerie currently serves on the Board of the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce and the Advisory Board of Truist Bank.

The summit is a day-long event with lightning talks with topics spanning from branding to budgeting. Speakers include Katie Polansky (Digital Marketer), Erica Mollet (Founder and CEO of Banneky.com), Stephanie Nance (Manager of Strategy at Smart Business Concepts), and mother and son team, Danny Martin (CoFounder/CEO at Esposure) and Rose Johnson (Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Esposure). Danyel Surrency Jones (Co-Founder and President of POWERHANDZ), Srii Srinivasan (CEO of Chargeback Gurus), Neha Kunte (CEO MNK Infotech Inc.), and Mandy Price (CEO and Co-Founder of Kanarys, Inc.) Additional speakers will be announced as they are confirmed.

Join The DEC Network for our inaugural in-person WomenXTech Summit sponsored by Smart Business Concepts! “This event targets women tech entrepreneurs from all stages: pre-startup, growth/scale, and established/exit. We want Women Tech Entrepreneurs from all stages to create a robust event.” (DEC Network)

For the WomenXTech Summit schedule and event registration visit us online.

About Smart Business Concepts
Smart Business Concepts is a comprehensive, tech-savvy financial firm for astute business owners. Their team of experts provide accounting and bookkeeping services, tax advisory, financial strategy and payroll. SMART leverages technology for maximum efficiency so their team can provide clients with in-depth consultancy to help them drive overall profitability, scalability and flexibility.

About The DEC Network
The DEC Network is a 501c3 nonprofit organization driving parity and economic impact by helping entrepreneurs start, build and grow their businesses.

Since 2013, we have been launching physical hubs, events, and education programs for startups, with a particular focus on women and entrepreneurs of color. Born from a shared vision among small business and entrepreneurship advocates, The DEC Network believes investment in entrepreneurs is an investment in the community.

Chris Donnell
The DEC Network
media@thedec.co

Women in Tech

