Daniele International Recalls Ready-To-Eat Sausage Due To Possible Contamination with Listeria

RHODE ISLAND, January 30 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Daniele International, LLC, is recalling more than 50,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The products were produced on various dates from May 23, 2022, through November 25, 2022, and shipped to retail locations nationwide on various dates from December 23, 2022, through January 17, 2023. The following products are included in this recall:

--6-ounce plastic tray of "FREDERIK'S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray" with a sell-by date of 4/15/23;

--6-ounce plastic tray of "Boar's Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO" with sell-by dates of 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23;

--7-ounce plastic tray of "COLAMECO'S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI" with sell-by date of 12/23/23;

--7-ounce plastic tray of "COLAMECO'S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI" with use-by dates of 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24;

--1-pound plastic tray of "DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI" with sell-by dates of 4/13/23 and 4/14/23;

--1-pound plastic tray of "DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA" with sell-by date of 5/6/23;

--1-pound plastic tray of "DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI" with use-by date of 5/4/23; and

--12-ounce plastic tray of "Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME" with sell-by date of 4/14/23.

These products have EST. 54 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumers should check any products they may have in their refrigerator. Anyone who has purchased this product should not eat it. Consumers should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

There have been no reports of illness related to these products.

Anyone who eats food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can get listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Symptoms of Listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea, or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections occur in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Anyone in the higher-risk categories who have flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the healthcare provider about eating the contaminated food.

Anyone who has eaten these recalled products and has symptoms of listeriosis should call their healthcare provider.